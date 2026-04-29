Pilot and Passenger Dead in Adelaide Airport Plane Crash; Ten Injured

A light plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport north of Adelaide shortly after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and passenger. Ten people on the ground were injured, one critically. Investigations are underway.

A tragic aviation incident unfolded north of Adelaide this afternoon, resulting in the deaths of a pilot and passenger when a light aircraft crashed into a hangar immediately after takeoff from Parafield Airport .

The impact also caused injuries to ten individuals on the ground, with one person suffering life-threatening burns and several others requiring treatment for smoke inhalation. The scene was one of chaos and distress, as thick black smoke billowed into the sky, visible to horrified onlookers. The aircraft involved was a four-seat, twin-engined Diamond DA42, which had only recently commenced its ascent when it collided with a hangar containing a substantial quantity of aviation fuel.

This fuel significantly exacerbated the ensuing fire, creating an intensely dangerous situation for first responders. Chief Inspector Andrew McCracken, addressing the media at the airport, confirmed the fatalities were those aboard the aircraft. He detailed the extent of the ground injuries, stating that four individuals were transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital – one in critical condition with severe burns, two in serious condition, and another with minor injuries.

An additional four people received treatment for smoke inhalation at Lyell McEwin Hospital, while two more were taken to Modbury Hospital for the same reason. The response involved a substantial deployment of emergency services, with 57 firefighters working to contain the blaze.

However, their efforts were hampered by the damage to the airport’s fire hydrant system, which the aircraft impact had disabled, effectively eliminating the sprinkler system and reducing available water pressure. Fortunately, numerous students present within the hangar were successfully assisted to safety by the Metropolitan Fire Service personnel. Authorities are currently focused on securing the site and initiating a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Metropolitan Fire Service Chief Officer, Jeff Swann, described the initial scene as confronting, noting the presence of extremely thick, black smoke and intense flames. The presence of the large fuel supply within the hangar dramatically intensified the fire, making it particularly challenging to extinguish. The investigation is being led by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which is dispatching a team of investigators from Canberra and Brisbane.

This team is expected to arrive on Thursday morning and will commence a comprehensive examination of the crash site, the wreckage, and recovered aircraft components. These components will be transported to the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra for detailed analysis. Chief Inspector McCracken refrained from speculating on the pilot’s experience level, specifically whether they were a student, emphasizing the need for confirmation from the investigations team before releasing such information.

A forensic pathologist is currently on-site, working alongside major crash officers, and a security cordon will remain in place for at least 24 hours to facilitate the investigation and ensure the safety of the public. The area surrounding the airport has been evacuated, and authorities are urging members of the public to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency services to operate effectively and to preserve the integrity of the crash site.

The ATSB’s investigation will aim to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash, identify any contributing factors, and ultimately make recommendations to enhance aviation safety. The impact of this incident extends beyond the immediate casualties, affecting the Parafield Airport community and raising concerns about aviation safety protocols. The investigation will be crucial in providing answers and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The focus now shifts to supporting the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating event, and to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation process





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Plane Crash Adelaide Parafield Airport Fatal Accident Fire ATSB Investigation

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