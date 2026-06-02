Pirate Shipwrecks Found in Bahamas Harbor: Evidence of Blackbeard and Calico Jack

Archaeologists discover six shipwrecks in Nassau harbor, including a burned hull and weapons linking to the golden age of piracy.

The waters of Nassau harbour in the Bahamas have yielded a trove of archaeological evidence from the golden age of piracy, including a burned ship hull, swivel guns, and musket balls that offer a tangible link to the infamous pirates who once ruled the Caribbean.

Between the 1690s and 1720s, Nassau on the island of New Providence served as a notorious hideout for legendary sea rogues like Blackbeard and Calico Jack Rackham, who used the port to plan their heists and divide their plunder. Now, an international expedition of archaeologists and filmmakers has discovered six shipwrecks in the harbour's closed zone, three of which are directly associated with the golden age of piracy.

The finds include a charred wooden hull still weighed down by a stone ballast pile, swivel guns mounted on pivot rails, an iron cannon, a collection of 25 lead musket balls, and a grinding stone for sharpening swords. Dr. Sean Kingsley, a British marine archaeologist and co-director of the New Providence Pirates Expedition, expressed astonishment at the preservation of the hull, which he described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

He noted that pirates often burned captured ships to the waterline to destroy evidence of their crimes, a tactic that likely explains the charred remains. The discovery of the hull raises the tantalizing possibility that it could be the Fancy, the flagship of notorious pirate Henry Avery, who pulled off the most lucrative heist in pirate history in 1695, looting gold, silver, sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds worth over 85 million pounds in today's money.

Kingsley emphasized that the vessel was heavily armed, especially with swivel guns designed to rake devastating fire across enemy decks, a calling card of pirate attacks. The expedition also uncovered rigging, glass bottles, bricks from a cooking galley, and 143 clay tobacco pipes decorated with unicorns, horses, crowns, and the royal crest of England, suggesting they were made in London around the 1740s.

These pipes are unique among wrecked cargoes and indicate that the ship was likely English, sailing to Nassau just after the pirate menace had been subdued. The survival of the wreck, despite heavy damage from coastal development, is considered a miracle by the team. The discoveries are particularly significant because no pirate wrecks had previously been found in Nassau, which served as the home port for pirates of the Caribbean.

Kingsley remarked that while Hollywood has popularized pirate legends through films like Pirates of the Caribbean, the true story of how these sea dogs lived and what happened to their wooden ships has remained largely unknown. The expedition faced considerable risks, including dangerous tidal currents and high concentrations of sharks in the waters. Film-maker Chris Atkins noted that the team was acutely aware of the hazards, but they respected the sharks' domain and avoided conflict.

Between dives, the researchers studied centuries-old documents and maps and explored caves where pirates allegedly hid treasure, though it seems the pirates took everything with them. The findings are detailed in the first episode of a mini-series titled Mystery of the Pirate King's Treasure and in the upcoming issue of Wreckwatch magazine. These artifacts provide an unprecedented glimpse into the twilight years of piracy in the Caribbean, when Nassau transitioned from a pirate haven to a legitimate port of trade.

The discovery of the burnt hull and weaponry underscores the violent and clandestine nature of pirate operations, while the tobacco pipes and glass bottles reflect the normalisation of commerce in the aftermath of pirate rule. The expedition's work promises to shed new light on a formative period in Bahamian history and the global impact of piracy on maritime trade





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