Plaid Cymru forms a minority government in Wales, ending Labour's hegemony

Plaid Cymru's victory in Wales's Senedd election signals a seismic shift in Welsh politics, marking the end of a century of Labour dominance. Plaid Cymru has emerged as the largest party with 42 seats, Reform and the Conservatives have also made gains, while Labour has been reduced to just nine seats.

Plaid Cymru , a Welsh nationalist party, has secured a victory in Wales's Senedd election, emerging as the largest party with 42 seats. This marks the end of a century of Labour dominance in Welsh politics and paves the way for a future Welsh independence referendum.

The Conservatives have also made gains, securing 34 seats, while Labour has been reduced to just nine seats. Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth attributed his party's success to the public's demand for change of leadership and pledged to serve all citizens of Wales





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