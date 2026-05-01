Plath’s Brilliance Fuels Dolphins’ Victory Amidst Bellamy’s Health Battle

Max Plath’s standout performance at hooker leads the Dolphins to a 28-10 win over the Melbourne Storm, while the rugby league community rallies around Storm coach Craig Bellamy following his recent health diagnosis.

Max Plath is emerging as a potential State of Origin player for the Queensland Maroons , showcasing his versatility and impact in the Dolphins ’ impressive 28-10 victory over the Melbourne Storm .

Plath, initially a lock, has excelled at hooker in the absence of Jeremy Marshall-King, demonstrating his value as a utility player. His performance on Friday night was pivotal, highlighted by a brilliant cutout pass that led to a crucial try for Selwyn Cobbo just before halftime.

The Dolphins’ attack continued to flourish in the second half, with Plath’s dynamic runs and playmaking ability setting up opportunities for teammates like Jack Bostock, who scored twice in his return from an ACL injury. Despite early second-half errors that nearly cost them the game, the Dolphins rallied, fueled by a strong defensive effort and opportunistic attacking plays.

The game also unfolded against a backdrop of concern for Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy, who recently received a diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disorder. Bellamy’s team, despite leading early, struggled to maintain momentum and ultimately succumbed to a seven-game losing streak, their worst run in years. The rugby league community has shown immense support for Bellamy, with Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater offering his assistance.

However, the team’s performance on the field failed to provide the lift Bellamy needed, with numerous errors and a lack of attacking spark contributing to their defeat. The Storm’s struggles raise concerns about their chances of reaching the finals, a prospect that seemed unlikely just a short time ago. The Dolphins’ victory marks a turning point after a difficult stretch of four consecutive losses, potentially reigniting their hopes for a maiden finals appearance.

The performance of players like Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who ran for over 200 metres and scored a try, and Jack Bostock, making a triumphant return from injury, were key to the team’s success. Meanwhile, Melbourne’s Sualauvi Fa’alogo displayed exceptional talent with a spectacular try, showcasing his potential as a future star fullback. The game was a compelling mix of individual brilliance, team resilience, and emotional weight, highlighting the complexities and challenges within the NRL.

The Dolphins’ win is a significant boost, while the Storm face a period of uncertainty both on and off the field





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