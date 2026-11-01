Australia player ratings: Starc gets 9 as Labuschagne and Cummins score 1 and 3 after Cape Town Test

Mitchell Starc earned a 9 for his hostile bowling in the Cape Town Test, while Marnus Labuschagne received a 1 and captain Pat Cummins a 3 after Australia's poor performances.

Mitchell Starc has been awarded a 9 in Australia's player ratings for the Cape Town Test after bowling with hostility and skill in both innings.

His magnificent spell with the second new ball bowled out South Africa on the first evening. He ended the game with a calf issue that underlined how much he had given this match and series. Starc has a month to recover before the Perth Test against New Zealand in early December. He was pictured speaking with Cummins on day four.

Also read Starc's Career on Line as Australia Chase 288 Against South Africa in Cape Town Thriller

Josh Inglis earned a 6 after making a bold claim to keep a regular spot in the batting order with his second century in six Tests, both made overseas. He was agile and alert in the field. He was unfortunate to be run out when called through for a too-tight single by Green on the final day when Australia desperately needed a partnership. Matt Renshaw also received a 6.

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Inglis And Renshaw Batting Efforts

His sturdy first innings contribution made it a very good tour overall, in particular a partnership with Cam Green that provided a window into the Test team's future. He was crestfallen to be caught down the leg side first ball on the final morning, when his combination of defence and attack would have been vital to the chase. Alex Carey was given a 6.

A composed first innings of 80 opposite Inglis demonstrated Carey's value, and he was tidy as ever behind the stumps. But he loses marks for a poor second innings dismissal, reverse-sweeping at Harmer as the rush of wickets mounted. He did not have enough impact on the series overall. Carey was batting on day three.

Cameron Green received a 6. A useful first innings and then fought harder than most in the second. The concern for Australia ahead of next year's India tour was how he looked all at sea against Harmer. Starc and Cummins tried to keep him away from the off spinner.

Harmer was then switched around to the other end and got Green immediately. Cooper Connolly got a 4. He bowled serviceably to claim his first Test wicket and also batted with composure in the first innings to take Australia's lead to three figures. He was quickly disposed of by Harmer on the final day but merits further opportunities.

Carey And Green Face Challenges

Nathan Lyon also received a 4. He came back into the team and bowled some excellent spells in each innings, twice getting past Temba Bavuma. He would have been disappointed not to play a more central wicket-taking role on day four when he had good conditions to work with. Lyon will be a Test-by-Test selection proposition at home this summer.

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He was batting on day three of the third Test. Josh Hazlewood was given a 4. Some decent spells in each innings without having the impact of Durban. He will be under some sort of spotlight for his place given Scott Boland's performance in Gqeberha.

But it is also a good sign for Australia that he has gotten through five Tests against Bangladesh and South Africa without injury. Travis Head scored 3. A couple of starts but not the big score that could have helped define the series. He was beaten comprehensively by a fired-up Rabada on the final morning.

He left South Africa after not having had the desired impact on the series from the top of the order. Captain Pat Cummins received a 3. Two poor games in a row for the captain, who broke his wicket drought and hung around with the bat in the second innings but otherwise struggled to bend the match his way. The decision to bowl first will be a point of debate for a long time.

Cummins And Labuschagne Struggle

His inability to make the most of having South Africa effectively 4-40 in their second innings will grate. Marnus Labuschagne was given a 1. He was given one more chance by the selectors and did not make anything like the most of it, with a nervy duck in the first innings and then lbw shouldering arms in the second.

He showed plenty of energy and commitment in the field, engineering a run out, but a top-order batsman needs to do more than that to hold his place. He cannot be chosen for Perth. Labuschagne was pictured walking off after being dismissed in Cape Town on day two.