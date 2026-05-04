Plumpy’Nut: The ‘Miracle’ Peanut Paste Saving Millions of Malnourished Children

Plumpy’Nut, a ready-to-use therapeutic food, is revolutionizing the treatment of severe malnutrition in children worldwide. This peanut-based paste, inspired by Nutella, delivers a concentrated dose of essential nutrients and boasts a 90% recovery rate. However, the program faces a critical funding shortage, threatening its life-saving impact.

The global fight against childhood malnutrition has found a powerful ally in Plumpy’Nut , a revolutionary ready-to-use therapeutic food ( RUTF ). Developed 30 years ago by French paediatrician Andre Briel, Plumpy’Nut was born out of the need for a stable, easily deliverable solution to combat severe malnutrition in regions like the Sahel strip of Africa, where traditional therapeutic milk spoiled quickly.

Inspired by Nutella, this peanut-based paste is enriched with skim milk powder, vegetable oil, sugar, and a vital blend of vitamins and minerals. It’s designed to be consumed directly from the packet, much like cookie dough, and boasts an impressive 90% recovery rate for children suffering from severe malnutrition, according to UNICEF. Plumpy’Nut’s impact extends far beyond its nutritional composition.

Before its introduction in 2007, families had to undertake arduous journeys to hospitals for treatment, often resulting in tragic loss of life. The paste’s two-year shelf life and sealed packaging eliminate the need for refrigeration and allow for direct delivery to vulnerable communities. Each 92-gram packet delivers a concentrated dose of essential nutrients – the caloric equivalent of two McDonald’s hamburger patties, the protein of half a chicken breast, and significant amounts of calcium, vitamin C, iron, and folic acid.

UNICEF, with the leadership of nutritionist Alison Fleet, has scaled production from a single French supplier to over 20 globally, reaching areas from Madagascar to Afghanistan. The effectiveness of Plumpy’Nut has been witnessed firsthand by UNICEF ambassadors like Adam Liaw, who observed its life-saving impact in Burundi, where it provided a crucial lifeline for families struggling with food insecurity. Despite its proven success, the Plumpy’Nut program faces a critical challenge: dwindling funding.

Global events, such as the Ukraine war, have led donor countries, including the US, to redirect aid towards defense, significantly reducing support for humanitarian programs. While suppliers have the capacity to produce 290,000 tonnes of the paste annually, only about a third of that amount was delivered in 2025. This funding shortfall threatens to reverse the gains made in combating childhood malnutrition and jeopardizes the lives of millions of children.

Efforts are underway to develop alternative RUTFs tailored to local tastes, such as chickpea and mung bean pastes for Asian markets, but sustained financial support is crucial to ensure these life-saving interventions reach those who need them most. The story of Plumpy’Nut is a testament to the power of innovation in addressing global health challenges, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of humanitarian aid and the urgent need for continued commitment





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Malnutrition Plumpy’Nut RUTF UNICEF Humanitarian Aid Child Health

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