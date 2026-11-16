Australian Radiation Agency Rejects Albanese Mobile Phone Health Warning to Bowen

Australia's radiation safety agency says there is no scientific evidence that carrying a mobile phone close to the heart affects heart rhythm, sperm quality or fertility, rejecting advice Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave to cabinet colleague Chris Bowen.

Australia's radiation safety experts have rejected claims by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that carrying a mobile phone close to the heart can interfere with its rhythm, declaring there is no scientific evidence to support the advice he gave to cabinet colleague Chris Bowen.

The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency, which advises the federal government on the health effects of electromagnetic radiation, has also dismissed concerns that keeping phones in trouser pockets could damage sperm or fertility. The unusually blunt scientific clarification follows an embarrassing hot-microphone exchange between the two senior ministers at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey.

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PM Warns Bowen About Phone Placement

The conversation was inadvertently captured by television cameras as the pair prepared for a renewable energy investment roundtable in Antalya on Friday, and was first broadcast by Seven News. After placing his phone in his jacket pocket, Albanese asked Bowen whether he was right-handed and where he usually carried his device. Generally yeah, Bowen replied, pointing to his jacket pocket. It should be away from your heart, Albanese warned.

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It can interfere with your rhythm. Speaking personally, the prime minister said he was more conscious of putting his phone in his pants pocket. Because of my dick, Bowen replied, laughing. Arguably more important than the heart.

ARPANSA issued an unusually blunt scientific response to the exchange. There is no substantiated evidence that radiofrequency electromagnetic energy exposure at levels below the safety limits will have any impact on health including on heart function, sperm quality or fertility, an ARPANSA spokesperson said. Precautionary measures to reduce EME exposure are not required, and there are no known safety concerns with carrying a mobile phone close to your body, the spokesperson said.

Agency Dismisses Health Risks of Mobile Phones

The agency said its radiofrequency safety standard sets exposure limits many times below the levels at which known adverse health effects occur, and that it continually reviews international scientific research on electromagnetic energy and health. Experts say Australians do not need to take additional precautions when carrying their phones. The exchange prompted criticism from the Coalition, which accused the pair of engaging in inappropriate locker-room talk at an international summit.

Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd declined to comment on Albanese's health advice, instead directing questions to ARPANSA. Albanese subsequently apologised, telling reporters in Manila on Sunday that the conversation had been intended as light-hearted banter between friends. I, of course, regret that and I apologise, he said, while stressing that nobody had been hurt or harmed. The prime minister's office was contacted for comment.

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Keating Favored Hands-Free Headsets

The episode has echoes of another Labor prime minister whose fascination with the possible dangers of modern technology extended well beyond conventional medical advice. Paul Keating became so concerned about mobile phone radiation that his staff began wearing hands-free headsets during the 1996 election campaign, joking that the devices would stop them frying your brain. As this masthead reported in 1997, virtually the entire prime ministerial office had adopted the headsets by the end of the campaign's first week.

Nobody could remember whether Keating or his chief political adviser, Don Russell, had first raised the alarm. Keating's suspicions went considerably further, according to former economic adviser John Edwards in his 1996 biography Keating: The Inside Story. Edwards wrote that the former prime minister was deeply sceptical of conventional medicine, regularly consulted a Canberra herbalist and drank a daily glass of Chinese herbal medicine.

He even installed a trampoline in the backyard of his rented Canberra home, believing the brief moment of weightlessness at the top of each jump could destroy cancer cells. Edwards described Keating as inclined to fanciful cures for ailments, while revealing he used an earpiece and small microphone to keep his mobile phone away from his head. Rob Harris is the national correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age based in Canberra. He is a former Europe correspondent.