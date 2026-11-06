PNG Chiefs target Sam Walker as halfback after missing Nathan Cleary

PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters says Sam Walker is a genuine option for the club's inaugural halfback role. The Chiefs missed out on Nathan Cleary and Zane Harrison, leaving Walker as their main target.

PNG Chiefs coach Willie Peters has confirmed that out-of-favour Rooster Sam Walker is a genuine option to become the club's inaugural halfback if he is serious about a move to Papua New Guinea.

Nathan Cleary Declines Chiefs Five Million Deal

The Chiefs had been keen to offer Nathan Cleary the equivalent of $5 million per season gross in Australia. That package comprised a tax-free $2.5 million contract and third-party deals worth at least $500,000.

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However, Cleary opted to remain in Penrith and is working through the fine print on a two-year extension, with an option for a further two seasons in the halfback's favour. Another potential Chiefs signing, Zane Harrison, has recommitted to the Gold Coast Titans until the end of 2029. That leaves Walker as the Chiefs' main target. Peters said Walker is a quality player and the club has always been adamant it wants people who want to come to PNG.

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"If Sam has a genuine interest in coming and playing for the Chiefs, then he will definitely be someone we look at," Peters said. Walker spectacularly fell out with the Roosters after asking for more time and money before recommitting. That stance infuriated club powerbrokers, who pulled the offer from the table. Manly have offered Trbojevic a two-year deal, and the NRL stands firm on Young's valuation.

Sam Walker Remains Main Target For Chiefs

The majority of clubs will not have the money to accommodate Walker for 2027 if he were to seek a fresh start immediately. The Chiefs have made it clear they are in the market for a marquee halfback to partner Jarome Luai. Walker's agent, Clinton Schifcofske, said the Chiefs have not spoken to him, but Walker will consider them if they are genuinely keen.

Schifcofske said Sam wants to wait until after the World Cup to work out what he wants to do.

Chiefs Squad Includes Luai And Too Signings

"He has got a fair bit to weigh up. It is not a surprise there has been plenty of interest in Sam. He will sift through his options in good time," Schifcofske said. The franchise has already signed Joey Manu, Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Zac Lomax, Brian To'o, Connor Watson and Matty Lees.

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Another player of interest is Canberra forward Hudson Young, who toured the club's facilities this week. The Chiefs will need to pay Young $1 million per season after the NRL confirmed that is his market value. Young was returning to Sydney on Friday afternoon after spending several days in Port Moresby.