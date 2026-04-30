PNG Chiefs Secure Jarome Luai with Family Barbecue and Prime Minister’s Appeal

The PNG Chiefs have revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts that led to the signing of star playmaker Jarome Luai, including a family barbecue and a personal plea from PNG Prime Minister James Marape. The three-year, $3.6 million tax-free deal underscores the Chiefs' ambition to make an immediate impact in the NRL.

The PNG Chiefs have unveiled the key factors behind their successful recruitment of star playmaker Jarome Luai , including a family barbecue in western Sydney and a personal appeal from Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape .

The three-year, $3.6 million tax-free deal marks a significant coup for the NRL’s newest team, the Chiefs, as they prepare for their inaugural season. Chiefs general manager of football Michael Chammas revealed that the personal touch played a crucial role in securing Luai’s signature. Chammas invited Luai and his family to his home, where they enjoyed a casual gathering with koftas and kebabs on the menu, while their children played soccer and rugby league in the backyard.

The informal setting allowed Luai to connect with Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson and other key figures in a relaxed environment. At a press conference held at the NRL’s Moore Park headquarters, Chammas emphasized the emotional impact of Marape’s direct appeal to Luai. The Prime Minister’s message went beyond sports, highlighting the broader significance of Luai’s potential move to PNG.

Marape framed the opportunity as a chance for Luai to inspire a generation, address social issues like domestic violence, and encourage children to stay in school. Chammas noted that Luai was deeply moved by the Prime Minister’s words, which ultimately influenced his decision to join the Chiefs. The signing of a player of Luai’s caliber sends a strong message to the NRL competition, signaling the Chiefs’ ambition to be a competitive force from the outset.

While rival clubs, including the Bulldogs, have questioned the legitimacy of the tax-free incentives offered by the PNG government, Chammas dismissed these concerns. He pointed to the joint announcement by the Australian and PNG governments over a year ago, confirming their commitment to tax-free contracts for players. Chammas assured that the financial arrangements are secure and that players should have no doubts about the benefits.

Luai, who is set to leave the Tigers at the end of next year, is determined to win a fifth premiership before joining the Chiefs. His departure will leave a void at the Tigers, but the Chiefs are already looking ahead to strengthen their roster further. With the player market set to open on November 1, the Chiefs are poised to pursue other top talents, including potential free agents from the Penrith Panthers.

While Chammas avoided naming specific players, he made it clear that the Chiefs are committed to building a winning team. The recruitment of Luai is just the beginning of their strategy to establish themselves as a formidable presence in the NRL





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