Diego Pochettino faces immediate crisis as Matthijs de Ligt errors lead to Liverpool goals. Manchester United collapse at Anfield in debut managerial test.

Manchester United's managerial transition under Diego Pochettino has encountered immediate and severe turmoil following a disastrous league defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. The Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was directly responsible for three of Liverpool's goals during his first league start in a year. This high-profile failure has cast a long shadow over Pochettino's early tenure, with the result marking one of the worst beginnings for a new manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013.

De Ligt Errors Define Poor Start

Matthijs de Ligt's inclusion was the headline tactical decision by Pochettino, resulting in the benching of Harry Maguire for a first league start in a year. The gamble backfired almost instantly as the Dutch center-back struggled to contain Liverpool's attack. His errors were not isolated incidents but part of a systemic collapse that saw United trail 1-0 within ten minutes of the whistle.

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Tactical Meltdown at Anfield

The match turned into a chaotic spectacle for the visitors after Leny Yoro was sent off just eight minutes in for fouling Alexander Isak. Dominik Szoboszlai immediately capitalized on the numerical disadvantage, smashing a free-kick through a nonexistent wall to make it 1-0. Ten minutes later, De Ligt lost possession, leading to Diogo Dalot allowing Rio Ngumoha space to cross the ball. Florian Wirtz then hooked the ball into the net, making the score 2-0 and exposing the fragility of the United defense.

Stakeholder Reactions and Management Crisis

Diego Pochettino defended his selection choices beforehand, stating that the coaching staff assessed the squad from day one and believed the starting lineup was the best available. However, the on-pitch reality suggested otherwise, with critics labeling the chief executive Omar Berrada as a chump for backing this specific formation. The Kop chants mocking the new regime indicated that the dressing room was already in disarray, with players looking lost against Andoni Iraola's Liverpool side.

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Ongoing Struggles for the Club

The defeat leaves Manchester United in 19th place, marking their 18th position at the time of Berrada's optimistic pre-match comments. The club has endured a solitary win in ten league matches, accumulating only eight points in a season that started with high expectations. The lack of cohesion from the goalkeeper to the attack has become a defining characteristic, echoing the struggles of previous managers who followed the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lasting Impact on Pochettino's Tenure

Matthijs de Ligt's influence extended beyond the early goals, as a loose pass later in the game led to Víctor Muñoz's fourth goal. This final error cemented the narrative of a disastrous debut for Pochettino, who arrived at a club with shaky foundations. Despite promises to create something new, the reality of United's internal disarray and the poor performance of key signings like De Ligt and Leny Yoro suggests a long and difficult road ahead for the Argentine manager.