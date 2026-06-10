Pochettino's American Dream: Building a Soccer Legacy for the US

Mauricio Pochettino discusses his journey from Argentina to coaching the US men's national team, the challenges of changing soccer culture in America, and the hopes for the 2026 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino , the head coach of the United States men's national soccer team, carries with him the weight of a nation's expectations as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup .

Born in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina, Pochettino's journey from a prefab house to the helm of the USMNT is a testament to his perseverance and love for the game. He recalls his childhood, watching matches at a local club while clinging to his father's pocket, and the profound influence of Argentine football legend Ossie Ardiles, who was his idol. Now, Pochettino finds himself in a position to shape American soccer, a challenge he embraces with both humility and ambition.

Pochettino acknowledges the cultural differences between soccer in the US and in football-crazed nations like Argentina. He notes that the US is a country where baseball, basketball, and American football dominate, and soccer is still finding its footing.

However, he sees immense potential in the 400 million population, especially the 80 million Latinos who already have football in their blood. The arrival of Lionel Messi in MLS has also been transformative, bringing belief and excitement. Pochettino emphasizes that patience is key; building a soccer culture cannot be rushed through investment alone. It requires an emotional connection, starting from childhood when kids play freely with a ball, learning through creativity and joy rather than rigid drills.

As the World Cup approaches, Pochettino aims to temper the arrogant expectations of the host nation while inspiring his team to dream big. He sees this role as an opportunity to accelerate the growth of soccer in the US, to create a legacy that goes beyond results. The coach draws motivation from the challenge of preparing a national team in a demanding country with a different sporting culture.

He believes that hosting the World Cup can create a synergy between the team and the people, giving players the freedom to fly. Pochettino's ultimate goal is to make the US a respected soccer nation, and he is committed to the long journey ahead, understanding that change comes not overnight but through sustained effort and passion





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