Pochettino wants US to match Socceroos' mentality and physicality in World Cup clash

US coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Australia's belief and organization ahead of their World Cup match, stressing the need for his team to match the Socceroos physically and mentally. He also discussed the fitness of star winger Christian Pulisic.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the strong belief instilled in the Australian Socceroos by their coach Tony Popovic and has urged his own players to match the Australians' physical intensity if they hope to win their World Cup group stage match in Seattle .

The focus for the United States has been on star winger Christian Pulisic's left calf injury, and Pochettino confirmed that the captain is not a guaranteed starter for the crucial encounter at Lumen Field, where the victor will advance to the knockout stage. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Argentine praised Australia as a team comprised of good players, excellent organization, and a capable coach.

He outlined the US plan to replicate the pressing approach that yielded success against Paraguay to unsettle the Socceroos. However, he also expressed respect for Australia's dangerous counter-attacking style, which was on full display in their 2-0 victory over a formidable Turkey side. Above all, Pochettino emphasized that his squad must mirror the mentality and unwavering self-belief that makes Australia such a tough opponent.

"The most important thing is how we need to match the mentality, that mindset that makes them very dangerous," Pochettino stated. "We need to believe in the same way that they believe if we want to compete, because they compete really, really well. The mentality of the whole team, they create a great mentality. And it's difficult to play a team that really believes in what they are doing.

That is what I like about the team.

" The rivalry is expected to be physical, recalling a heated friendly match in Colorado last October. US midfielder Sebastian Berhalter revealed that Pochettino delivered a stern halftime critique, telling his players, "We're American. We don't take shit," after they were overpowered in the first half. Pochettino described that friendly as one of the most difficult games the US has played and acknowledged the halftime challenge while sidestepping questions about whether Australia's aggression crossed the line.

He stressed the need for his team to play on the edge without overstepping in Seattle. Pochettino, who is Argentine, recounted watching his native Argentina's tense round-of-16 clash against Australia at the World Cup in Qatar, a match the Socceroos pushed to the limit before eventually falling. He noted Australia's continued improvement since then, specifically highlighting their effective use of long passes as a tactical nuance the US must respect.

"They know what they are doing," he said, "and not just booting it up field and hoping to find the feet of an attacker. " A final decision on Pulisic's availability will be made the day before the match. The 27-year-old, who dazzled in the win over Paraguay, was substituted at halftime with calf tightness and has trained separately all week. While his condition has improved, Pochettino did not guarantee his participation.

"He's evolving. We will see. If not available tomorrow, he'll be back for Turkey ... he's trying to be ready," he said. Australian coach Tony Popovic expects Pulisic to play if fit but confirmed his team has prepared scenarios for both his presence and his absence, studying the players who have filled in during his limited training





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World Cup US Soccer Australia Socceroos Mauricio Pochettino Tony Popovic Christian Pulisic Seattle Lumen Field Group Stage Knockout Stage Injury Pressing Counter-Attack Physicality Mentality

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