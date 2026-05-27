Pocock Slams 'Bonkers' Podcast Gambling Ad Reforms

Independent Senator David Pocock criticises the Australian government's plan to require podcasts funded by betting companies to produce two versions to allow opt-out, calling it unworkable and absurd.

Independent Senator David Pocock has strongly criticised the Australia n government's proposed gambling advertising reforms, calling them 'bonkers' and 'totally unworkable'. The reforms, unveiled by the Labor government, would require podcasters who are sponsored by betting companies to produce two separate versions of each episode: one with gambling advertisements and one without.

This would allow listeners who opt out of seeing or hearing such ads to access a clean version. However, Pocock argues that this creates an impractical burden on content creators and platforms alike. During a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday, Department of Communications officials confirmed that the restrictions would apply not only to traditional ads but also to host mentions of sponsors.

For instance, if a podcast host says, 'We'd like to thank our sponsors' and names a betting company, that would be considered advertising. Margaret Lopez, the gambling branch assistant secretary, stated that users who opted out should not hear such references. When questioned about how platforms like Spotify would implement this, Deputy Secretary David MacKay responded that it would be up to the hosting platform to determine the technical solution.

Pocock expressed disbelief at the complexity, stating, 'That is bonkers that you would be saying you can be a podcast, can be sponsored by a gambling company, you can have it in the intro, but you can't play that to someone if they've opted out. So the podcast hosts now are going to have to have two different versions of their podcast that they upload, and Spotify is somehow going to decide which one they're going to play, to which person.

' He emphasised that this requirement is unworkable and could stifle independent podcasters who rely on sponsorship revenue. The government is currently consulting stakeholders on the legislation. Officials acknowledge that there may be technical issues to address but reject the notion that the plan is fundamentally flawed. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously announced that celebrities and sports players will be banned from appearing in gambling ads, and government officials confirmed this extends to social media influencers.

The reforms are part of a broader response to a parliamentary inquiry into gambling harm, which made 31 recommendations. Pocock criticised the government for merely 'noting' the recommendations without directly accepting or rejecting them, calling it an inadequate response. Labor Senator Nita Green defended the government, stating that the reform package constitutes a substantive response. The debate highlights the tension between protecting vulnerable audiences, particularly children, from gambling advertising and the practical realities of content creation.

Podcasts, which often rely on sponsor mentions as a primary revenue stream, would face significant operational challenges. Independent creators may find it particularly difficult to produce dual versions without additional resources.

Meanwhile, platforms like Spotify would need to develop sophisticated systems to detect and segregate content based on user opt-out preferences. The outcome of the consultation period will be crucial in determining whether these concerns are addressed before legislation is finalised





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