Ciaron Maher's Point Of Law, ridden by Ethan Brown, won the 166th Melbourne Cup. The victory marks Maher's second Melbourne Cup triumph and first Melbourne Cup trifecta.

Point Of Law has won the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup under sunny skies at Flemington. The Ciaron Maher -trained horse stormed home to secure the historic victory.

Son And Lovers finished fourth in the race. This result marks a significant milestone for trainer Ciaron Maher. It is his second Melbourne Cup triumph. He adds this win to a previous Cox Plate victory.

Also read Ciaron Maher chases Melbourne Cup with seven runners after journey from jumps jockey

Ciaron Maher Secures Second Cup Win

He also adds two Caulfield Cups to his accolades. Maher is now the first trainer to trifecta the Melbourne Cup. He has achieved this feat across three different campaigns. The winning horse was ridden by jockey Ethan Brown.

This was Point Of Law's sixth start in a major race. The horse was bought from King Charles recently. It had a huge win in the Geelong Cup less than a fortnight ago. Such success in such a short time is remarkable.

The horse had only nine starts prior to this race. It is highly unusual for such an inexperienced horse to contest the Melbourne Cup. Tiger Moth is the only horse since 1993 with fewer starts. Tiger Moth qualified for the great race with even fewer runs.

Point Of Law defied these historical trends. It proved that fresh talent can win the world's premier handicap. Ciaron Maher has seven runners in the Cup. This represents a significant portion of the field.

His dominance in this race is now evident. Ethan Brown praised his partner's dedication. He called Ethan a good mate. He noted how dedicated Ethan was this year.

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Ethan was always dedicated, but he was dialled in for this race. Maher described it as a beautiful exhibition of riding. The race was not without controversy before it began. A horse named Shockletz was scratched on Tuesday morning.

Shockletz Scratched Over Rule Breach

This happened after stewards discovered a rule violation. Waller's stable staff made a mistake. They applied a commonly used anti-inflammatory oil. The oil was called penetrene.

It was applied to the horse's front legs. This occurred while applying bandages. The liniment is not performance-enhancing.

However, all race-day treatments are banned. This rule ensures fair competition for all horses. The violation was detected by the stewards. Shockletz was therefore removed from the field.

Harry Coffey took his place aboard another horse. Coffey had surgery on Sunday. He suffered a fractured collarbone. This injury came from a race fall on Derby day.

Despite the injury, he recovered quickly. He returned to the saddle for this event. The race proceeded under clear conditions. The crowd witnessed a historic performance.

Point Of Law delivered on the big day. Ciaron Maher celebrated his achievement. The team at Flemington marked the occasion. The victory solidified Maher's status.

It showcased the depth of his stable. The win was a testament to preparation. It also highlighted the skill of the jockey. The future looks bright for this partnership.

Fans will remember this race for years. It defied expectations in many ways. The story of Point Of Law is unique. Its journey from King Charles to Flemington is inspiring.

The Geelong Cup win was the key. It provided the confidence needed. The training team executed their plan perfectly. The result is a triumph for everyone involved.

The Melbourne Cup remains a global spectacle. This year's winner added to its legend. The sunny skies at Flemington were perfect. The atmosphere was electric.

The horses ran with heart and speed. The spectators cheered loudly. It was a day for the ages. The racing world took notice.

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Racing World Reacts To Historic Win

Experts praised the bold strategy. The inexperienced nature of the horse was a gamble. It paid off in spectacular fashion. The history books will record this win.

It joins other great moments in racing history. The legacy of Ciaron Maher grows. He continues to challenge the status quo. The sport benefits from such innovation.

Point Of Law is now a champion. Its name will echo through the sport. The victory is sweet for all involved. The hard work has finally paid off.

The journey was long and arduous. But the destination was glorious. The Melbourne Cup winner is crowned. The celebration begins now.

The trophy is lifted high. The moment is captured for eternity. The story is told and retold. The magic of the Melbourne Cup endures.

This year was no exception. It was a year of surprises. Point Of Law was the greatest surprise. It was also the greatest joy.

The race is over. The winner is known. The legacy is secure. The future is unwritten.

But one thing is certain. Point Of Law is a legend. Ciaron Maher is a master. Ethan Brown is a champion.

The Melbourne Cup lives on. The excitement continues. The passion remains. The spirit of racing is alive.

This victory celebrates it all. It is a triumph of will. It is a triumph of skill. It is a triumph of destiny.

The 166th running is complete. The winner stands tall. The crowd roars its approval. The horses rest in peace.

The trainers dream of next year. The jockeys plan their next ride. The sport moves forward. The history is preserved. The memory is eternal. Point Of Law has won.