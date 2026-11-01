Krakow Main Square Shooting Kills Five, Injures Over a Dozen; Gunman Wounded

A gunman opened fire on random people in Krakow's Main Square on Saturday afternoon, killing five and injuring more than a dozen others. Police shot and wounded the lone attacker, who wore military-style fatigues and used a military-type long gun.

A gunman opened fire on random people in Krakow's Main Square on Saturday afternoon local time, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others, police said.

The attack occurred in one of Europe's most visited historic districts, which draws about 15 million tourists annually. Among the wounded were uniformed police officers who were present in the area when the violence erupted. The gunman drove into the square and aimed at pedestrians before engaging in a gunfight with officers a short distance from the initial point of attack. Police shot and wounded the perpetrator near the scene.

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Police Spokesperson Reveals Attacker Details

Katarzyna Cisło, a spokesperson for the Krakow police, told TVN24 that the attacker was wearing military-style fatigues and used a military-type long gun during the assault. After the confrontation, police searched the suspect's vehicle and found many pieces of other weapons as well as a significant amount of ammunition hidden inside the car. Cisło confirmed that the gunman acted alone and declared that the public is currently safe.

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The declaration aimed to reassure residents and tourists amid a heightened security presence. Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland, and the incident has left the community in shock. The violence disrupted the normal flow of the city. A tram driver reported around 3pm that his vehicle was shot at by a man in a moving car while passing near the main square.

The Krakow municipal transport company verified that the window to the tram driver's cabin was shattered during the incident. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene in the center of Krakow. Images from the location showed police officers and ambulances covering the area extensively. A Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter also landed in the square to assist with medical evacuations.

Prime Minister Tusk Addresses Investigation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack. Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and is located roughly 250 kilometres from the capital, Warsaw. The majority of tourists who visit the city pass through the Main Square each year. The attack has cast a shadow over the region and underscores the vulnerability of high-traffic public spaces to random violence.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the injuries and the motive behind the assault on the historic district.