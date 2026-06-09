Poland Mulls Revoking Zelensky's White Eagle After Ukraine Names Unit After Controversial WWII Insurgents

Polish officials consider stripping President Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle following Ukraine's decision to name an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, reigniting historical disputes over World War II atrocities and current bilateral tensions.

Poland is debating whether to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle after Kyiv renamed an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a World War II nationalist force that fought both the Soviet Red Army and, for a period, Nazi German occupiers.

The decree signed by Zelensky, intended to honour a combat unit that has distinguished itself in the war against Russia, sparked an immediate wave of condemnation in Warsaw. President Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian known for his nationalist stance, called for the revocation of Zelensky's highest Polish honour, arguing that the naming disregards the horrific legacy of the UPA's involvement in the Volhynia massacres, in which approximately 100,000 ethnic Poles were killed between 1943 and 1945.

Polish scholars describe those killings as a genocide aimed at preventing any post‑war Polish claim to territories that had been part of interwar Poland, while Kyiv rejects the genocide label, insisting that the conflict also claimed thousands of Ukrainian lives and was far more complex





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Poland‑Ukraine Relations Ukrainian Insurgent Army Order Of The White Eagle Volhynia Massacres Historical Memory

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