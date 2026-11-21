A Russian Kh-101 missile landed in southeastern Poland about 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called an intentional provocation timed with European military exercises. The incident occurred during a major Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine that killed at least eight civilians.

A Russian Kh-101 missile came down in Poland on Friday, which Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said appeared to be an intentional provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

Police in the south-eastern province of Podkarpackie, near Ukraine's Lviv region, said an object was found in woodland in Nisko County near the town of Rudnik nad Sanem. The Polish Defence Ministry said the missile landed about 60 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Tusk said it appeared that we are dealing with an intentional provocation by Russia. The incident occurred while Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of neighbouring Ukraine.

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Missile Crash in Polish Woodland

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by Poland's PAP news agency showed a large, loud explosion and a bright flash, apparently in a wooded area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The crash site was about 75 kilometres from where thousands of European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland.

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Forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilise the country and rebuild its military. European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia's attempts to destabilise the continent. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Friday's drills or the missile in Poland. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the missile landing in Poland a grave violation of that country's airspace.

This incident is clearly dangerous, a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, Rutte wrote on X. Rutte is expected to go to Poland this weekend in response. Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity of the incident, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway. The development brought a chorus of European condemnation. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham described it as utterly unacceptable.

European Leaders Condemn Russia

European Council President Antonio Costa said that Russia continues to spread threats. Germany's Foreign Ministry called it yet another example of Russia's ongoing provocations. Overnight strikes killed at least eight Ukrainian civilians and wounded more than two dozen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, he said.

The attack fit the pattern of Moscow's heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the ones this week on the Kerch Bridge, and added to uncertainty about the prospects for ongoing talks brokered by Washington. The bridge is vital to Moscow's war effort and links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. The nighttime attack on Ukraine came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge.

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It stoked tensions between Europe and Russia just as the US tries to add momentum to talks it is mediating on ending the war that began with Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. US President Donald Trump discussed the war at a summit in China on Thursday with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to his envoy Steve Witkoff.

Talks on Ukraine Peace Deal

Another envoy, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, told European leaders that the United States believes Russia is comfortable with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine, in what could be a step toward compromise. Russia and Ukraine are still far apart on the possible terms for a peace deal.