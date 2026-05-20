A traffic warden was allegedly assaulted and his gear was stolen. The alleged assault occurred outside Rossmoyne Primary School.

Charges have been laid against a man after a traffic warden alleged assault with theft inside a school's vicinity. A local bottle shop worker described the attacked warden as a positive person who always brought a smile to his face.

Police said they attended a residence after the incident and arranged medical assistance. A man, Colin, was taken to hospital for assessment. The alleged assault comes after the city sees a dearth of traffic wardens, prompting police to launch a recruitment drive. Title: Police charge man after traffic warden alleged assault with theft Description: A traffic warden was allegedly assaulted and his gear was stolen.

The alleged assault occurred outside Rossmoyne Primary School. Category: Crime Keywords: traffic warden, assault, theft, police, school, city recruitment drive, Shelley man, Armadale Magistrates Cour





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Assault Theft Traffic Warden School City Recruitment Drive Shelley Man Armadale Magistrates Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Police Unable to Store Seized Illegal Cigarettes Amid Surging Illegal Tobacco TradePolice have insufficient storage facilities to accommodate an increasing number of seized illegal cigarettes and vapes, putting pressure on law enforcement resources and leading to high costs for destruction of these stocks.

Read more »

Revealed: Top 160 NSW primary schools for maths and literacy growthAnalysis of NAPLAN data has identified 160 of more than 2000 primary schools at the top of the state for student progress. Search the list.

Read more »

Massie Test of Trump's GOP Grip Expected in Kentucky PrimaryContest in Kentucky is seen as a test of President Trump's control over the Republican Party as he urges voters to remove one of the rare senior Republicans who has defied him. The frontrunners to succeed Mitch McConnell, the retiring Senate GOP leader, are Congressman Andy Barr and former state attorney general and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron.

Read more »

Perth Traffic Warden Colin Attacked and Released?An 87-year-old traffic warden named Colin was attacked while on duty in Rossmoyne, Perth. The assailant took off in a Toyota Prado, and police released footage to help track down the driver. Colin is known for never missing a shift and often engages in friendly conversation with passersby.

Read more »