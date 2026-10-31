Police Charge Three Over Armed Robberies In Stolen Brisbane Vehicle

Police have charged three people after armed robberies across Brisbane suburbs involving an allegedly stolen black Haval H6, ending in St Lucia after a tyre deflation device was used.

Police have charged three people following a series of armed robberies involving an allegedly stolen vehicle across multiple Brisbane suburbs. Officers were called to a home in Kuraby, in Brisbane's south, at about 3:15pm on Friday after reports that a man and a woman had threatened a female resident with a knife before attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police allege the same offenders were involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sunnybank Hills earlier that day. The alleged offenders fled the scene in a black Haval H6 that had been stolen from a car wash in Goodna on Wednesday.

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Armed Robbery Incidents Across Brisbane Suburbs

The investigation links the Kuraby incident and the earlier Sunnybank Hills attempted armed robbery to the same vehicle and the same group, according to police allegations. The alleged offences took place within a single day and involved a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the week.

The Kuraby call came after a man and a woman reportedly threatened a female resident with a knife and then attempted to take a vehicle. In the Sunnybank Hills incident, police allege an attempted armed robbery took place earlier the same day.

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Police video shows the vehicle being driven dangerously through multiple suburbs, including Forest Lake, Sumner Park, Corinda and Indooroopilly.

Police Pursuit And Tyre Deflation Device

A tyre deflation device was used on the vehicle in Milton at about 6:13pm. The vehicle came to a stop on Gailey Road in the neighbouring suburb of St Lucia seven minutes later.

The use of the device brought the incident to an end without a reported further pursuit. Police have not detailed any injuries connected to the stop on Gailey Road.

A 26-year-old Morningside woman and a 22-year-old Kingston woman have been charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. All three people were due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

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Charges And Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police have appealed for any witnesses, including anyone with relevant dashcam video, to come forward. Investigators are seeking information from members of the public who may have seen the vehicle or the incidents.

The case spans several locations, from the reported theft of the Haval H6 at a Goodna car wash on Wednesday to the incidents in Sunnybank Hills and Kuraby on Friday and the vehicle stop in St Lucia that evening.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.