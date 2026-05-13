Police Condense Perth’s North Following Suspicious Death in Joondalup

The Perth police have descended on a suburb in the north following the discovery of a suspicious death outside an apartment block. The deceased woman was left at the scene by a male in Joondalup, and the officers were still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have descended on a suburb in Perth’s north following a suspicious death outside an apartment block. On Wednesday at around 9.45am, police received a report from St John paramedics that the body of a woman had been found on Grand Boulevard in Joondalup .

The woman was left at the scene by a yet to be identified male. Residents and witnesses told PerthNow that around 30 officers were present outside the Arthouse apartments until around 12.30pm. A fellow resident, Mohammad La Faraj, said the police presence was unusual for the area.

‘I just hope that our neighbours are safe, I just hope nobody’s hurt. It’s good to know that there are people working on it,’ he said. Police had cordoned off a section of the road right outside café Cinnayum and seized CCTV footage from the apartment complex and neighbouring businesses. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers. A St John Ambulance spokesperson says paramedics are cooperating with police





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Police A Suburb In Perth’S North Suspicious Death Joondalup Apartments Crime Stoppers

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