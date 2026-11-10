Police Guard Melbourne Aged Care Homes After Drive-By Shooting

Victoria Police are guarding multiple Arcare aged care homes after a drive-by shooting at a Maidstone facility, with threats linked to a property developer and the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang.

Victoria Police have increased security and patrols across a chain of aged care homes after two men fired about 10 shots at an Arcare facility in Maidstone, in Melbourne's west, before fleeing the scene at 4.30am.

A bullet struck the building on Hampstead Road, but no one was physically injured, police said. The motive for the attack remains unknown. Police are guarding at least seven aged care homes across Melbourne as a campaign of intimidation against an embattled property developer takes a sinister turn.

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Police Guard Aged Care Homes

The drive-by shooting last week at one of the facilities, where a bullet hit the building, has sparked the police precaution amid credible threats of further attacks linked to former property tycoon Simon Pitard. Uniformed police are on alert and actively patrolling aged care facilities run by the Arcare group after a threat was made against the businesses, the ownership of which is linked to Pitard by his father-in-law.

The Age visited six Arcare facilities, with police cars parked outside two homes while private guards patrolled two other centres. Victoria police declined to comment on the force's presence at the Arcare facilities. The company operates more than 60 residential aged care communities across the nation, which provide permanent accommodation for almost 5000 elderly residents. Company records show Arcare Pty Ltd, the operating entity for Arcare, is part-owned by Russell Knowles, the father of Pitard's wife, Skye.

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The move to protect the facilities, housing hundreds of elderly residents, comes after the November 6 attack.

Drive-by Shooting at Arcare

"Officers were called to the scene after two males dressed in black, exited a white SUV on Hampstead Road just before 4.30am. Approximately 10 shots were fired before the pair fled the scene in the vehicle," a spokesperson said.

"A bullet impacted the building, but nobody was physically injured during the incident. " The attack has led to special protection measures, including armed police patrols, in the days since. Detectives have drawn up a list of likely targets connected to Arcare, including individuals, aged care facilities, luxury vehicles and private properties.

One source with knowledge of the ongoing threats said Knowles recently engaged several former members of the Australian Defence Force to provide close personal protection services for his daughter and extended family. A letter to residents' families from Arcare state operations manager Prab Kaur said the organisation increased wellbeing support for residents, visitors and team members after the Maidstone incident, adding that it is also working closely with police and regulators.

"Arcare has taken proactive steps to increase security at our Victorian and interstate sites. Victoria Police also increased surveillance and patrols since the incident," Kaur said in the letter.

"Please keep in mind that there is an active police investigation and Arcare have been directed not to publicly disclose any additional details. The wellbeing and safety of our residents, families and team members remain our highest priority and we thank you all for your resilience and support.

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Finks Gang Suspected of Attacks

" Knowles declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday. Simon and Skye Pitard were both approached for comment. Skye Pitard is the registered owner of the multi-million-dollar Brighton mansion that was firebombed last month. Property records reveal that she paid $9.1 million for the home in 2016, while her father's company, Iswhen Pty Ltd, has registered a caveat on the title, indicating he could have helped finance the acquisition.

On October 27, several offenders rammed the front gates of the Manor Street residence and poured accelerant along the driveway and on two luxury cars, which were both destroyed in the early morning blaze. Three sources, who asked not to be identified because of concerns for their safety, said the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang is suspected of orchestrating the attack on Pitard's home and is responsible for the threats against her father's aged care empire.

Last week, within hours of the shooting in Maidstone, Victoria Police identified the Finks as an organised crime priority that would be targeted by members of Taskforce Echo, Operation Phoenix, and the Viper Taskforce. Detective Superintendent Wayne Cheesman said the gang had been linked to acts of violence, arson and extortion, but made no mention of the ongoing attacks on Pitard and his family.

"My message to the Finks OMCG, and to any outlaw motorcycle gang that chooses to cause harm in our community, is very clear: if you choose to continue your involvement in serious and organised crime, Victoria Police is coming after you," Cheesman said on November 6. "Outlaw motorcycle gangs are always looking for opportunities to generate illicit wealth, and they will exploit people and businesses to achieve it," Cheesman said.

"An investigation into the incident and any potential links to any other incidents remains ongoing. Members from Operation Phoenix are conducting proactive police patrols in the relevant areas," a spokesperson said. The Phoenix strategy includes using intelligence to identify likely targets and providing a visible police presence to deter attacks, a tactic used during multiple firebombings.

Operation Phoenix is a specialised Victoria police taskforce established to disrupt serious and violent organised crime across Melbourne, with a focus on illicit syndicates, drive-by shootings, extortion and arson. Anyone with further information or who has witnessed any suspicious activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.