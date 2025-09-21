Police Hunt for Offenders After Wild Pursuit Across Sydney

A high-speed pursuit that stretched from Sydney's west to the inner city has left an officer injured and multiple vehicles damaged. Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the suspects, who remain at large after abandoning the stolen vehicle.

Sydney police are actively seeking information from the public following a dramatic pursuit that began in the city's west and culminated in the inner-west, leaving an officer injured and a trail of destruction in its wake. The incident, which involved a stolen vehicle and culminated in a near-miss for residents and officers alike, underscores the inherent dangers of high-speed pursuits and the importance of community cooperation in apprehending suspects.

The search for the offenders, who remain at large, highlights the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to bringing those responsible for reckless endangerment to justice.\The incident unfolded on Saturday evening, commencing when Cumberland Highway Patrol officers attempted to intercept a Citroen sedan, believed to be stolen, on Reservoir Road in Blacktown. The driver disregarded the attempt to stop, initiating a high-speed chase that traversed the M4 motorway and eventually led to James Street in Leichhardt. The pursued vehicle, displaying a blatant disregard for public safety, collided with two parked cars, rammed three police vehicles, and even drove directly towards officers. During this chaotic scene, an officer discharged a firearm, and another deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue the vehicle. A 27-year-old male officer sustained a minor head injury after falling during the pursuit and was later taken to the hospital for treatment, from which he has since been released. The offenders, who were wearing balaclavas, abandoned the vehicle on a driveway on Crystal Street in Petersham after the pursuit concluded.\As of Sunday afternoon, the suspects remained at large, prompting a public appeal for assistance. Acting Superintendent Adam Solah emphasized the severity of the situation, describing the offenders' actions as “reckless, careless, and extremely dangerous”. He highlighted the close call for both the police and the residents of James Street, where the fleeing vehicle was seen driving on the footpath, narrowly missing individuals. Authorities are particularly interested in any dashcam footage or witness accounts that could shed light on the events. The police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, promising complete anonymity for those who come forward. The ongoing investigation underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in apprehending dangerous criminals and the critical role the community plays in supporting these efforts. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by police officers and the potential consequences of criminal behavior within urban environments. The police force is diligently gathering evidence, analyzing the crime scene, and pursuing all possible leads to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and to deter future such incidents.\The abandoned vehicle has been seized for forensic examination. Investigators are working to gather evidence from the vehicle, including fingerprints and other forensic clues, that could help them identify the suspects. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the areas where the pursuit took place, looking for any additional evidence. In addition to the criminal charges associated with the pursuit and the associated property damage, the offenders could face further charges like attempted murder, depending on the severity of the injuries and their actions toward the police. The police are conducting extensive interviews with witnesses and officers involved to gather as much information as possible and to reconstruct the incident. They are coordinating their efforts to ensure a comprehensive investigation. The police are determined to find and bring the individuals responsible for the dangerous pursuit to justice. The investigation remains ongoing, with police officers actively searching for the offenders and gathering as much information as possible to apprehend them





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Pursuit Sydney Crime Stolen Vehicle Officer Injury Crime Stoppers

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report scathing of police and CCC over failure to respond to complaints of police misconductWA Police and the CCC are put on notice after failing to adequately respond to complaints of serious police misconduct, including an allegation an off-duty officer choked a man following a road rage incident.

Read more »

Police charge Sydney man with raft of offences after drugs and cash uncoveredA 56-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a Wollongong police operation allegedly uncovered commercial quantities of drugs in Helensburgh, north of Wollongong.

Read more »

Police Raid House in Alpine Region in Hunt for Alleged Cop Killer Dezi FreemanTactical officers raided a house in Victoria’s Alpine region as the search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman continues. The manhunt, now in its 25th day, follows the shooting deaths of two police officers.

Read more »

Police call-out under review after death in Sydney’s south-westA husband is dead, his wife is in hospital and the actions of police are under review following a domestic violence incident at Lurnea in Sydney’s south-west.

Read more »

Sydney Airport Unveils Ambitious Master Plan, Fueling Competition with Western Sydney AirportSydney Kingsford Smith Airport's 2045 master plan outlines major expansions to accommodate 72 million annual passengers, intensifying competition with the upcoming Western Sydney Airport. The plan includes terminal integration, flight path adjustments, and a focus on increased passenger density. Experts weigh in on the implications for travelers, airlines, and the environment.

Read more »

Police fired shots at stolen car in wild pursuit through Sydney's Inner WestA car was identified as stolen by police in Blacktown in Western Sydney last night, with officers initiating a pursuit of the vehicle as a result.

Read more »