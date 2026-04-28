Police Hunt for Suspected Abductor of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl in Alice Springs

Authorities in Alice Springs are intensifying their search for five-year-old Sharon Granites, who disappeared three days ago, with police suspecting recently released prisoner Jefferson Lewis of involvement. Despite a massive search effort, no confirmed sightings of the girl or suspect have been reported, raising fears for her safety.

Police are intensifying their investigation into the suspected abduction of five-year-old Sharon Granites, who vanished from her home in Alice Springs three days ago. Authorities believe 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis , a recently released prisoner with a history of violent offenses, may be responsible for her disappearance.

Lewis was last seen with Sharon around 11:00 PM on Saturday night, holding her hand, according to Northern Territory Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley. While Lewis does not have access to a vehicle, police suspect he may be receiving assistance from an accomplice, as he could be being driven around the area.

Lewis is known to have a long criminal record, including assault and domestic violence charges, and police believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Despite an extensive search involving dozens of officers, Indigenous trackers, military personnel, drones, helicopters, and canine units, there have been no confirmed sightings of Sharon or Lewis since they disappeared from Marshall Court in the Old Timers Aboriginal town camp, about five kilometers south of Alice Springs.

The search area, which spans 20 square kilometers of rugged terrain, has been expanded as authorities grow increasingly concerned about Sharon’s safety. Assistant Commissioner Malley acknowledged that the chances of finding her alive diminish with each passing hour, prompting a massive mobilization of resources. Police initially suggested Sharon may have wandered off, but internal documents revealed that Lewis was a suspect as early as Sunday night.

The delay in publicly naming him as a person of interest has raised questions about the investigation’s early stages. Meanwhile, Sharon’s mother remains distraught, receiving support from police and community leaders. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed deep concern, stating that Sharon’s continued absence breaks the hearts of everyone who hears about the case. The search continues, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward immediately





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Missing Child Abduction Police Investigation Alice Springs Jefferson Lewis

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