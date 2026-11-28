A staff member at the Great Aussie Bush Camp at Tea Gardens has been stood down while police investigate allegations that at least three primary school students were touched inappropriately. Police will attend a New England North West school on Monday to speak to students who attended the camp.

A staff member at the Great Aussie Bush Camp has been stood down pending an investigation into allegations that at least three primary school children were touched inappropriately.

The ABC understands the allegation relates to the camp operator's Tea Gardens facility on the New South Wales Mid North Coast. The Great Aussie Bush Camp is a well-known rite of passage for thousands of students, with seven camp sites located across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. Staff bill themselves as the adventure camp specialists that take you beyond the ordinary, empower you to go further, and inspire you to live large.

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Police Investigate Quirindi Camp Allegations

New South Wales Police have confirmed they will attend a school in the New England North West region on Monday to investigate and talk to students who attended the camp. Detectives from the local area command will go to Quirindi Public School to speak to children in years five and six early next week. A spokesperson from New South Wales Police said a report was made by the school to the child protection hotline.

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Police sources have confirmed the allegations came to officers' attention through a mandatory report made to the Department of Communities and Justice, not through a complaint made at a police station by an alleged victim. Police said they are aware of the report and are conducting inquiries into the matter. No charges have been laid and the incident remains under investigation.

Great Aussie Bush Camp Statement

A spokesperson from the Great Aussie Bush Camp said it places the utmost importance on safety, wellbeing and dignity of children at the centre of its operations. The camp said it is aware of an incident that happened this week at its Tea Gardens camp. The statement said the staffer involved was immediately stood down pending investigation. It said that as the incident is under investigation by the appropriate authorities, the camp is unable to comment further.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Department of Education said staff immediately reported the allegations and notified families. The Great Aussie Bush Camp has multiple campuses across the state. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732). Anyone affected by sexual, domestic or family violence can also access 24/7, free and confidential trauma-specialist counselling through Full Stop Australia (1800 385 578).