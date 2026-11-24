Norfolk Police have arrested two men on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Princess Kate. Neither royal was at the property at the time.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass after a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Princess Kate on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Norfolk Police said they were called just before 6pm on Monday following a report of suspicious activity at the address, which is believed to be the time of the alleged break-in, UK time. Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area. A police helicopter was seen circling the area on Monday night, Tuesday Australian time, in an apparent attempt to locate the offenders.

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The two men remain in police custody. Norfolk Police are leading the investigation. Neither Prince William nor Princess Kate was at the property at the time of the incident, and there was no comment from the royal family. Kensington Palace, the official base for the Prince and Princess of Wales, does not comment on security arrangements.

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The break-in was first reported by The Sun on Tuesday morning and heightens concerns about royal security. Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom Georgian country house dating back to 1802. It was given to William and Catherine as a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II and sits within the 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate. The property underwent extensive renovations before William and Kate moved in, reportedly costing about $2.9 million, or £1.5 million.

It has become an important retreat for the family, who regularly use it for weekends and school holidays. The family's main residence is Forest Lodge, near Windsor Castle, west of London. The incident is not the first security breach involving the royals in recent years.

Previous Royal Security Breaches

In 2024, two masked men broke into a property on the Windsor Castle Estate while the royal family was nearby at Adelaide Cottage, and burglars also made their way through a security barrier at Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were staying nearby. A man was also arrested in May following an incident at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on the Sandringham Estate.

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In July 1982, the late Queen herself was forced to flee after a man, later revealed to be Michael Fagan, broke into Buckingham Palace and found the monarch in her room. William and his family receive 24-hour armed protection as working royals, while Prince Harry has been campaigning to regain automatic police protection after stepping down as a working royal.

Harry And Meghans Security Campaign

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been seeking greater security from British authorities since moving back to the UK earlier this year. News of the intrusion came as William made a rare visit to No 10 Downing Street to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at his office in the heart of London. The two men stood to be photographed in front of the black door at the home of UK leaders.

The visit was reported as the first time William had visited a serving prime minister in Downing Street, highlighting his future role as king and head of state. King Charles has weekly meetings with Burnham, as he has done with previous prime ministers, in a convention also followed by Queen Elizabeth.

Kates Cancer Recovery And Documentary

The security breach also comes as Kate opened up about her experience with cancer in a new documentary, Heal, which follows her recovery and efforts to help others navigating diagnosis and treatment. Anmer Hall became a sanctuary for Kate during her cancer treatment and was also used for a video marking the end of her chemotherapy.