Police Investigate Network That Helped Fugitive Dezi Freeman

Authorities are searching for accomplices who aided Dezi Freeman, who killed two police officers and evaded capture for seven months. Experts say sovereign citizen ideology likely motivated supporters.

Police have intensified their investigation into the network of individuals who may have assisted Dezi Freeman during his seven-month evasion of law enforcement following the fatal shooting of two police officers in Porepunkah, Victoria.

Authorities have searched seven properties across Victoria and New South Wales, including one as far away as Umina Beach, as they seek to uncover how Freeman managed to remain hidden for so long. Since Freeman was shot dead in a confrontation with police at Thologolong in March, five people have been arrested as part of the broader inquiry but were later released without charge.

The focus has now shifted from Freeman's own movements to the question of whether he received support from others who share his anti-government ideology. Experts suggest that those who aided Freeman likely belong to sovereign citizen networks, which view the government as illegitimate. Political sociologist Josh Roose from Deakin University explained that Freeman portrayed himself as a victim in his media interviews, claiming persecution by police and neighbors. Within sovereign citizen forums, violence against authorities is often justified as self-defense.

'In that context, any form of violence by him would have been seen through a narrative of self-defence and him protecting himself,' Dr Roose said. The insular nature of these networks makes it difficult for police to gain cooperation, as members view themselves as righteous warriors against a corrupt state. Communication largely occurs online, connecting like-minded individuals across vast distances, often without ever meeting in person.

Associate Professor Terry Goldsworthy, a former police officer, noted that investigators are likely leveraging digital evidence to trace Freeman's communications and identify his contacts.

'The police would have by this stage gone back and looked at the communications that were going on in the months previous to the police interaction,' he said. By systematically sifting through this intelligence, authorities are now moving into an action phase, interviewing suspects to gather admissions or refute alibis. Even denials can help lock in timelines and accounts. The investigation may also employ covert methods, such as releasing suspects to monitor their subsequent interactions.

The challenge remains proving that any assistance amounted to criminal harboring, as the closed nature of these ideological networks poses significant hurdles for law enforcement





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Dezi Freeman Sovereign Citizens Police Investigation Harboring Fugitive Radicalization

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