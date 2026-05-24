Police Involved Shooting in Narangba Leaves One Man Dead

A police involved shooting in Narangba has resulted in the death of a man who approached officers with a firearm and made threats. The incident occurred during a domestic violence incident.

Cavill Way , Narangba , was closed off on Sunday following a police involved shooting. Police have shot dead a man north of Brisbane, alleging he was armed with a gun and making threats.

Sun 24 May 2026 at 10:32amQueensland policeis providing an update on a police involved shooting in Narangba this morning. Officers were called to a Narangba house on Cavill Way at about 12:30 this morning in relation to a domestic violence incident. Queensland Police said the man approached officers and made threats towards them whilst armed with a firearm, and as a result was shot. A Queensland Police spokesperson said family members at the scene were treated for shock.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission. Neighbour Courtney Tasker said she was in bed asleep when she heard 'banging, popping noises'.

'I didn't really think anything of it because it's such a nice neighbourhood around here. Everyone's so friendly and so it kind of makes you feel a little better that everyone's feeling the same,' she said





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Police Involved Shooting Domestic Violence Incident Firearm Threats Narangba Cavill Way

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