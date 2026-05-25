Police Killer Dezi Freeman's Final Moments Recounted

A directions hearing has been held before the coroner's inquest into the deaths of two Victorian police officers, providing details of Dezi Freeman's final moments before his fatal confrontation. The hearing revealed police used foam bullets and gas canisters before shooting Freeman in a hail of bullets.

Dezi Freeman 's final moments were recounted in a directions hearing before the coroner's inquest into the deaths of two Victorian police officers. Police used foam bullets and gas canisters before shooting Freeman in a hail of bullets.

Freeman had been the subject of Victoria's biggest manhunt, seven months after he shot dead officers Neal Thompson and Vadim de Waart-Hottart, and injured another. According to police, Freeman was hiding out in a shipping container in Thologolong when officers arrived. Negotiations failed as Freeman refused to comply, calling police thugs and bullies, and saying they were there to hurt him. Freeman taunted officers, saying "come and get me", before being shot dead.

The inquest aims to conduct investigations and make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future





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Dezi Freeman Police Killer Victorian Police Officer Deaths Coroner's Inquest Directions Hearing

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