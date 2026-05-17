Police Lay Charges, Target Domestic Violence Offenders, and More

This news text covers several topics, including police operations targeting domestic violence offenders, Anthony Albanese's budget plans, and a symphony orchestra lawsuit.

Police laid 2,063 charges and conducted 1,847 bail compliance checks in operation targeting offenders with a history of domestic violence . Anthony Albanese , is speaking on Triple M Hobart this morning about the budget plans, continuing the campaign to tout the latest federal budget.

He’s stressing once more that changes to the capital gains tax discount and negative gearing are a recalibration of fairness in the housing system. First home buyers who rock up to an auction, and they’re competing against an investor, the investor has the taxpayer by their side.

If they have to choose, and they get down to the business end … they’re in a stronger position, because the taxpayer, , they have increased tax deductions … now that’s not fair.have charged nearly 1,000 people with more than 2,000 charges in total as part of a statewide operation targeting offenders with a history of domestic violence. Officials said the effort was meant to ensure the safety and wellbeing of domestic and family violence victims.

Symphony Orchestra will begin today. He is suing the orchestra over the termination of his contract, which was ended after he performed a piece in 2024 dedicated to journalists killed in Gaza





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Crime Arts Domestic Violence Charges Bail Compliance Checks Capital Gains Tax Discount Negative Gearing Fairness In Housing System First Home Buyers Investors Taxpayer Domestic And Family Violence Victims Symphony Orchestra Termination Of Contract Performed A Piece Dedicated To Journalists Kil

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