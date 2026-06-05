Police Officer Avoids Jail Over Fatal Collision in Sydney

A police officer in New South Wales has been found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal collision with a motorbike in inner Sydney in 2022. The motorbike was being ridden by 16-year-old Indigenous teenager Jai Kalani Wright, who died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

A police officer in New South Wales has been found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal collision with a motorbike in inner Sydney in 2022.

The motorbike was being ridden by 16-year-old Indigenous teenager Jai Kalani Wright, who died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries. The police officer, Benedict Bryant, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, but will serve this time as an intensive corrective order and 500 hours of unpaid community service work. The incident occurred when the motorbike, which was stolen along with a car, collided with an unmarked police car. The police had spotted the stolen vehicle nearby before the incident.

The family of Jai Wright expressed relief that the case was over, but also expressed their grief and loss. They stated that their son's life could have been spared if people were at home and not out driving. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Indigenous communities and the actions of police officers. The family has received support from their community, which has helped them cope with their loss.

The case highlights the need for increased safety measures and community engagement to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Officer Fatal Collision Indigenous Teenager Sydney Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man fined for booing during Welcome to Country at Sydney dawn serviceEli Toby told the court that his actions were intended as a way to 'stand for what I believed was the right thing at the time', but refused to apologise to the judge.

Read more »

Lewis Hayes Returns to VFL, Avoids Full ACL ReconstructionEssendon midfielder Lewis Hayes made his first competitive appearance since rupturing his ACL last year, playing three quarters before hyper-extending his knee. Exploratory surgery revealed only a sprain, meaning he avoids a full reconstruction but will miss the rest of the season, aiming to be ready for pre‑season. The club praised his resilience and commitment throughout rehabilitation.

Read more »

First in NSW: Police Officer Sentenced for Killing Indigenous TeenagerIn a historic sentence, police officer Benedict Bryant received a two-year intensive corrections order for the death of 16-year-old Jai Wright, who died after Bryant parked his unmarked car in front of the stolen trail bike Jai was riding.

Read more »

Police Officer Sentenced for Death of Aboriginal Teen in NSWA NSW police officer has been sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order for the dangerous driving death of Dunghutti teenager Jai Wright during a police operation in 2022. This marks the first time an officer has been held criminally responsible for an Aboriginal person's death during an operation in New South Wales. The sentencing concluded a four-year legal process, with the officer avoiding jail time. Jai Wright's father emphasized that while no sentence can bring back his son, the outcome holds people accountable for mistakes.

Read more »