Police officer hit by car feared his wife would be a widow 10 days after getting married

Senior Constable Liam Bennett faces Daniel Crutchfield in Adelaide court after horror Christmas Eve injury. He was mowed down by an armed fugitive during a high-speed chase and thought he was going to die. The driver has pleaded guilty to a string of driving offences and the serious charge of endangering the life of a police officer.

Senior Constable Liam Bennett faces Daniel Crutchfield in Adelaide court after horror Christmas Eve injuryBy Deanna Williamspolice officer who was mowed down by an armed fugitive during a high‑speed chase says he thought he was going to die — just 10 days after marrying the love of his life.

Senior Constable Liam Bennett faced the man who almost killed him in court, telling the judge that a single minute on Christmas Eve 2024 shattered his life. WATCH ABOVE: Police officer hit by car feared his wife would be a widow 10 days after getting marriedThe driver — Daniel Crutchfield — has pleaded guilty to a string of driving offences and the serious charge of endangering the life of a police officer, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 18 years’ jail.

Bennett had been trying to stop Crutchfield at the end of a marathon pursuit through Tailem Bend when the fugitive locked eyes with him.

"I knew that look — the fixed, unyielding stare," Bennett told the court in his victim impact statement. "The next moments would decide whether I’d go home to my wife, or if she would become a widow 10 days into our marriage. ""I saw the car turn towards me... it struck my waist and I closed my eyes. ""When I opened them I was rolling, and the vehicle flashed past my face... both wheels ran over my legs.

"Senior Constable Liam Bennett says a single minute on Christmas Eve shattered his careerHe told the court he replays the impact "over and over". Bennett no longer able to work on the front line — and fears the crash has derailed his dream of a future leadership role within SAPOL.

"The scars on my body are permanent — a constant reminder of the violence.





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senior Constable Liam Bennett Daniel Crutchfield Adelaide Court Christmas Eve Injury High-Speed Chase Armed Fugitive Endangering The Life Of A Police Officer Driving Offences Victim Impact Statement Tailem Bend Car Struck Waist Closed Eyes Rolling Vehicle Flash Past Face Both Wheels Ran Over Legs Shattered Career Dream Of A Future Leadership Role Within SAPOL Scars On Body Constant Reminder Of The Violence

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