Police Officers Trained in Virtual Reality for High-Risk Family Violence Scenarios

The training program uses VR headsets to simulate real-life family violence emergencies, allowing officers to confront the realities of the situation before they face it in the field.

By Tim Lester At least 10,000 police officers will be better equipped to handle high-risk family violence scenarios thanks to world-first virtual reality training that immerses them in real-life emergencies.

The cutting-edge program comes as police respond to a family violence matter every two minutes on average in Australia.7NEWS was given exclusive access to the revolutionary training, which uses VR headsets to walk officers through actual family violence emergencies before they face them in the field. Deputy Commissioner Scott Lee was among those participating in the immersive training sessions, which recreate real cases using 360-degree video technology.

"We’re responding to an incident that’s been called in to triple-0," he explained. "You’re in the house. You are genuinely talking to that victim survivor.

" The training couldn’t come at a more critical time. Last financial year, police recorded almost 100,000 family or domestic violence offenders, a sharp jump from the previous year. The figures show a steady climb across the last five years, with more than 400 offenders in every 100,000 people aged 10 and above. Attorney-General Michelle Rowland also took part in the training, describing it as "virtually stimulating and immersive, but also incredibly confronting.

"7NEWS was asked not to record sound during the classes and was only shown select segments of the training material due to its often distressing nature, as it draws from past real-world cases. The program allows officers to confront the realities of family violence first in a classroom setting before they face it in a home, better preparing them to protect victims in threatening situations





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Virtual Reality Family Violence Police Training Immersive Training Family Violence Offenders

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