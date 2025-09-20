Police Raid House in Alpine Region in Hunt for Alleged Cop Killer Dezi Freeman

Tactical officers raided a house in Victoria’s Alpine region as the search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman continues. The manhunt, now in its 25th day, follows the shooting deaths of two police officers.

Law enforcement officials have conducted a raid in Victoria 's Alpine region as the extensive search for alleged cop killer Dezi Freeman enters its twenty-fifth day. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing manhunt, which has mobilized substantial resources and personnel since the tragic events of August 26th.

The operation, which unfolded on Friday afternoon, involved tactical officers, unmarked vehicles, and an armored vehicle, all converging on a residence on Standish Street in Myrtleford. Reports indicate that a hooded man was apprehended and taken into custody in handcuffs. Police have confirmed that the raid was conducted as a firearm prohibition order search, adding another layer to the investigation into Freeman’s activities and potential access to weaponry. The intensity of the search reflects the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation, given the accusations against Freeman and the public safety concerns that his continued freedom poses. Furthermore, the raid underscores the persistence of law enforcement agencies in their pursuit of justice and their commitment to resolving this critical case. \The manhunt for Freeman, who is alleged to have shot and killed Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart near Porepunkah, has already spanned nearly a month, encompassing a vast search area and involving a large number of personnel from various agencies. More than two thousand police officers, defense personnel, State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers, and paramedics have been deployed in the search efforts. Every day, up to 450 officers are engaged in ground searches, covering the bushland where Freeman is believed to be hiding. The search operations are extensive, with over a hundred houses having been searched, in addition to caves and disused mines scattered throughout the rugged terrain. The police have been working tirelessly, deploying various tactics and utilizing advanced technology to locate and apprehend the suspect. The offer of a one million dollar reward for information leading to Freeman’s arrest underscores the urgency of the situation and the desperation to bring the alleged killer to justice. Witness accounts, including observations of a sniper positioned behind a vehicle and the presence of officers in camouflage gear approaching the targeted residence with weapons drawn, highlight the intensity of the operation. This level of force and strategic planning underscore the seriousness of the threat Freeman is perceived to pose to the community and the commitment of law enforcement to ensure public safety. \The investigation into Freeman’s actions has led to an array of efforts to gather evidence and track the alleged cop killer. The firearm prohibition order search at the Myrtleford property is just one component of this broader endeavor. Police are continuing to follow leads, analyze evidence, and pursue all available avenues in the hope of bringing Freeman to justice. The impact of the shootings and the resulting manhunt has reverberated throughout the region, with a profound impact on the local community and the police force. The deaths of the officers have left a void within the police department, and their families and colleagues are grappling with the grief and loss. The significant resources dedicated to the search are a testament to the commitment of authorities to hold those responsible for the crime accountable. The ongoing investigation includes forensic analysis, interviews with witnesses, and the continuous gathering and assessment of any new information that may help to locate the suspect. The community and its people are very much involved, and the collective hope is that the law enforcement will be able to conclude the matter as soon as possible. The intensity and long duration of the operation provide a stark demonstration of the resolve of law enforcement to apprehend Freeman and to deliver justice to the victims and the community that has been affected by the event





