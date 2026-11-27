Detectives recovered the top section of the 2003 Melbourne Cup and about 2 kilograms of melted gold in an Elsternwick raid, along with suspected melted remains of the 1948 Caulfield Cup, as investigations into racing trophy thefts continue.

Detectives have recovered the top section of the 2003 Melbourne Cup and about 2 kilograms of melted gold during a raid on a property on Orrong Road in Elsternwick on Thursday.

Police also discovered what they believe to be the melted remains of the 1948 Caulfield Cup. The finds are part of an investigation into a series of racing trophy thefts in Victoria. The three Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva between 2003 and 2005 are made of gold and valued at more than 1 million dollars. They were allegedly taken from a sealed glass case at Flemington Racecourse in an early morning raid on November 16.

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Makybe Diva Cups Stolen From Flemington

Police have said the cups were on display during the spring carnival. Makybe Diva owner Tony Santic, who made his fortune as a tuna fisherman in Port Lincoln, had loaned the three cups to the Victoria Racing Club for the spring carnival. He was expected to take them back within the fortnight. The thefts rattled the racing industry.

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Two days after the Flemington theft was revealed, police said a Caulfield Cup had been stolen from a secure display at Caulfield Racecourse on November 4. The 1948 Caulfield Cup belonged to a private collector who had lent it to the Melbourne Racing Club. The collector purchased the historic trophy for 55,000 dollars at auction in March. Police allege the Caulfield Cup was sold on to a third party before being found in the Melbourne area.

Suspects Arrested Over Racing Trophy Thefts

A 39-year-old Elsternwick man was arrested on November 16 in connection with the Caulfield theft. He was charged with burglary and theft, as well as possessing a drug of dependence. He was arrested again the following day in relation to the Flemington thefts. He faces further charges including burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, obtaining a financial advantage and obtaining property by deception.

A 36-year-old Mount Waverley man was arrested in Cheltenham on November 19. He was charged with burglary and theft, as well as committing an indictable offence while on bail and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 23. The investigations into the thefts are continuing.