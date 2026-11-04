Police Say Torquay One Nation Volunteer Attack Was Not Politically Motivated

Victoria Police say an alleged attack on a One Nation volunteer in Torquay was an alcohol-fuelled random incident, not politically motivated. The volunteer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police say an alleged attack on a One Nation volunteer outside his home in Torquay was not politically motivated and is being treated as an alcohol-fuelled, random attack.

The volunteer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident on Sunday about 7.45pm. Police said the alleged attack involved a 37-year-old Hampton Park man and a teenager using a blunt object outside the man's property in the Victorian town of Torquay on the Great Ocean Road. Police clarified the alleged weapon was a blunt object, not a baseball bat as previously reported.

Also read One Nation volunteer in hospital with brain bleed after alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay

A source with knowledge, but not authorised to speak publicly, said Victoria Police was treating it as an alcohol-fuelled, random attack. Earlier on Sunday, police said they intercepted a vehicle on Blackgate Road in Mount Duneed about 4.20pm, a few kilometres from the Torquay property. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Hampton Park, allegedly returned a positive breath test and had his vehicle impounded. Police said the man smashed the windows of his own vehicle during the incident.

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Hanson Claims Attack Life-Threatening

Speaking outside Geelong Hospital on Tuesday, where the victim is recovering, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the volunteer had been kicked so badly he lost consciousness. She said he had bleeding on the brain and bleeding from basically every orifice in his face. In contradiction to the police description, Hanson said the attack was life-threatening and that even now, with the bleed, it still could be life-threatening.

Hanson said the teenage boy was damaging a One Nation corflute outside the victim's property, prompting the 60-year-old man to confront him. She said the alleged offenders were walking along the highway after their car had been impounded and said words to the effect of, Hey, there's some One Nation signs up there, let's go and destroy them. Hanson did not provide evidence for that account.

One Nation Victoria deputy leader Colleen Harkin said on Tuesday outside Geelong Hospital that the alleged attack was a political attack, a savage attack on a person, just because they have got a One Nation corflute on their own private property. Victoria Police said the teenager and the 37-year-old Hampton Park man were arrested after the alleged attack. The man was charged with intentionally causing injury and other offences, while the teenager was issued with a caution.

Farley Blames Student Groups For Violence

Hanson said the alleged offenders did not leave the property after the attack and are alleged to have started smashing the man's car. She said they then went up to near the house and started smashing his car as well and destroyed it. Early on Wednesday morning, One Nation MP David Farley lashed the National Union of Students and the Greens for creating an environment that led to an alleged attack on a party volunteer in Victoria.

Farley said no one else was organising large-scale protests against Hanson's party, accusing the groups of encouraging the young and the naive. He made the comments on ABC radio this morning. Farley said that if you step back from it, and he was reflecting on where this is coming from, he looked at recent rallies organised by the National Union of Students right across Australia.

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He said people like the Greens, the Newtown MP Jenny Long, and heaps of others attended. He said one chant coming out there, from high school students and uni teachers, to Pauline Hanson, was, We're coming for you. Speaking to this masthead after police said the attack was not politically motivated, Farley said his earlier comments were based on the information he had at the time.

Greens MP Dismisses Political Responsibility Claims

He said it is good to be updated on the information and that he welcomes reading the report to understand more about it. Greens MP for Newtown Jenny Leong said that implying young people in Sydney were somehow responsible for acts of violence in another state shows the lengths that some politicians will go for a headline.

She said it is students and young people that will suffer most from the rise of the far right, so it is no surprise that they mobilise to express their dissatisfaction at growing inequality, environmental destruction and injustice. She said there is no place for violence in our democracy, just as there is no place for the racist, divisive policies of One Nation in our communities.

An online fundraiser for the volunteer, which was paused at the time of writing, has so far raised more than $255,000. The fundraiser was boosted on social media by X owner Elon Musk. The incident has drawn attention amid the Victorian election period, with the police assessment contradicting claims from One Nation figures that the attack was political. Police have said the alleged attack is not being treated as politically motivated and have described it as an alcohol-fuelled, random attack.