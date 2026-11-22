Sergeant Michael Preshaw was shot in the torso outside Whitemark police station on Flinders Island on Saturday night. Police believe the officer shot the alleged gunman, a man in his 20s whose body was found nearby.

Tasmania Police Sergeant Michael Preshaw remains in intensive care at Royal Hobart Hospital after being shot in the torso outside Whitemark police station on Flinders Island on Saturday night.

Police say they have now made contact with the family of a man in his mid-20s who they believe shot the officer. Officers responding to the shooting found the man's body in Walker Street, near the police station. Police believe the man shot Sergeant Preshaw and that Sergeant Preshaw shot the man. Deputy Police Commissioner Jonathan Higgins made a public appeal for relatives of the man to come forward.

Also read Tasmania Police Sergeant Shoots and Kills Attacker After Being Shot on Flinders Island

Sergeant Preshaw Family Contacted

A Tasmania Police spokesperson said on Monday morning that police had made contact with the family members they wanted to speak with. The shooting happened just after 9:40pm on Saturday. Sergeant Preshaw, who was on duty at the time, underwent surgery for several hours on Sunday. Police said he was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when he was shot.

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Tasmania Police northern district Commander Marco Ghedini told 936 ABC Hobart there is now a heightened police presence on the island. Detectives from the Launceston criminal investigation branch are at the scene, working through what he described as the very complex nature of the scenes and the inquiries. Commander Ghedini said all operational police officers wear the bullet-resistant and multi-purpose integrated protection vest as part of their standard uniform. He repeated that police believe the incident was targeted.

While investigations are ongoing, Commander Ghedini said police have no information to suggest and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. He said the police response has included the deployment of significant resources, with specialist resources on the island to manage the incident and ensure community safety. Commander Ghedini said support is being provided to those involved.

He described it as a deeply impactful incident across a range of people and said support would continue throughout the investigation and into the weeks and months ahead. Police have not released the name of the man whose body was found. State Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he has been in contact with Police Commissioner Donna Adams regarding the shootings. Rockliff said he wanted to take a moment to thank Tasmania Police and other emergency services for their quick response.

Investigation Launched And Support Provided

Police said their thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved, and with the wider community of Flinders Island. Officers from the state's police force have been flown in to increase its presence on the island during the investigations. They include uniform officers, specialist resources and forensics officers to conduct inquiries and ensure continued community safety. A Professional Standards investigation will also be launched.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Sergeant Preshaw was involved in a separate incident on Flinders Island in 2024. He was on duty when he struck and killed volunteer firefighter David Stanley Bailey at night on Lady Barron Road. A coronial investigation found Mr Bailey had consumed 18 handles of beer over a five-hour period at the Furneaux Tavern at Lady Barron before leaving alone on foot.

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Tasmania Police Professional Standards found Sergeant Preshaw had not breached the code of conduct, and the Director of Public Prosecutions said the sergeant had not committed any offences. Coroner Olivia McTaggart said there was no other evidence in the investigation contrary to that opinion. She said there was no evidence of Sergeant Preshaw exceeding the speed limit, driving negligently or inattentively, breaching the rules of police conduct or engaging in any other wrongdoing that contributed to Mr Bailey's death.

Coroner Ruled No Police Fault

She said the crash analysis demonstrated a very quick reaction time in the circumstances. Mr Bailey's wife pushed for a public inquest, arguing there was a lack of transparency, procedural failures and potential bias in the police investigation. But Ms McTaggart said she did not consider that, on the critical facts, these issues played any role that would cause her to decide to hold a public inquest.

She said no further information of any significance would be gained by calling witnesses to give oral evidence and there was no reason to do so. Whitemark is the largest town on Flinders Island, home to about 170 of the island's 922 residents according to the 2021 census. The island, off the north coast of Tasmania, is home to less than 1000 people.

The Flinders Council says its major industry is agriculture and fishing, but the remote and scenic landscape has led to a growing tourism industry.