Police: One Nation Volunteer Assault in Torquay Not Politically Motivated, Blunt Object Used

Victoria Police say the alleged attack on a 60-year-old One Nation volunteer in Torquay was not politically motivated, was alcohol-fuelled and random, and involved a blunt object, not a baseball bat. A 37-year-old man has been charged and a 14-year-old boy cautioned, while a fundraiser has raised over $255,000.

Victoria Police say the alleged assault on a 60-year-old One Nation volunteer outside his home in Torquay on Sunday is not being treated as politically motivated.

A source with knowledge, but not authorised to speak publicly, said police were treating it as an alcohol-fuelled, random attack. The incident occurred about 7.45pm on the Great Ocean Road coastal town. Police clarified the alleged weapon was a blunt object, not a baseball bat as previously reported. Detectives removed references to a baseball bat from their statement on Wednesday and instead alleged a blunt weapon was used.

Also read One Nation volunteer in hospital with brain bleed after alleged baseball bat attack in Torquay

The clarification came after One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering claimed the assault was politically motivated. Earlier on Sunday, police intercepted a vehicle on Blackgate Road in Mount Duneed about 4.20pm, a few kilometres from the Torquay property. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Hampton Park, allegedly returned a positive breath test and had his vehicle impounded.

Police said the man smashed the windows of his own vehicle during the incident, but they are not alleging he also damaged the victim's vehicle. A 14-year-old boy and the 37-year-old man were taken into custody after the incident. The man was charged with intentionally causing injury and other assault-related offences, while the teenager was issued with a caution.

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Police initially said the man was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat before being arrested by attending units a short time later. One Nation Victorian leader Warren Pickering said on Tuesday the victim was a volunteer and alleged the incident began when the man and the boy interfered with One Nation signs on his property. If you do not like someone's politics, you vote accordingly. You do not assault them, Pickering said.

One Nation Leaders Condemn Attack

One Nation Victoria deputy leader Colleen Harkin said the alleged attack was a political attack, a savage attack on a person, just because they've got a One Nation corflute on their own private property. Federal One Nation leader Pauline Hanson visited the victim at University Hospital in Geelong on Tuesday. Hanson alleged the victim had been kicked badly and lost consciousness.

He was left bleeding from basically every orifice in his face, as well as bleeding in the brain, she told reporters outside the hospital. It was a vicious attack. It was not just a punch, Hanson alleged. Even now, with the bleed, it still could be life-threatening.

Hanson also said the teenage boy was damaging a One Nation corflute outside the victim's property, prompting the 60-year-old man to confront him. They were walking along the highway, apparently, their car had been impounded, and they ... [said], Hey, there's some One Nation signs up there, let's go and destroy them, Hanson said, without providing evidence. The police report of the incident said the 60-year-old was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fundraiser Receives Donations

One Nation launched an online fundraiser, which was later shared on X by Elon Musk. As of 1pm Wednesday, it had raised more than $250,000 for the victim, and later reports said it had raised more than $255,000 before pausing donations. One Nation said on Wednesday it would not comment. The party's federal leader, Pauline Hanson, had earlier promoted the fundraiser on social media channels.

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Victorian One Nation leader Warren Pickering, Premier Ben Carroll and Liberal leader Jess Wilson yesterday expressed shock and concern over the incident. Speaking on ABC Radio Melbourne on Wednesday morning, Premier Ben Carroll reiterated his condemnation of the alleged attack, describing it as abhorrent and disgusting. This man putting up corflutes is entitled to do that, Carroll said.

Every Victorian, no matter whether they are wearing an orange, blue, red or green T-shirt, is entitled to put their case forward in a civil matter, in a civil way. Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the alleged attack. The incident has raised concerns about political violence in Victoria, though police have stated they are not treating it as politically motivated. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not indicated whether further charges are expected.

One Nation has not commented further on the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, One Nation MP David Farley lashed the National Union of Students and the Greens for creating an environment that led to an alleged attack on a party volunteer in Victoria. Farley said no one else was organising large-scale protests against Hanson's party, accusing the groups of encouraging the young and the naïve.

If you step back from it, and I was reflecting on where is this coming from, and I looked at the recent rallies that were organised by the National Union of Students right across Australia, and you sit back and you look at that, you look at who attended it, Farley told ABC radio this morning. People like the Greens, the [NSW state] Newtown MP Jenny Leong, and heaps of others, and you listen to the chants that were coming out.

Political Figures React to Incident

You know, one of the chants that was coming out there, high school students, uni teachers, to Pauline Hanson, We're coming for you. Speaking to this masthead after police said the attack was not politically motivated, Farley said his earlier comments were based on the information he had at the time. It's good to be updated on the information, Farley said. I welcome reading the report to understand more about it.

NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong said that implying young people in Sydney were somehow responsible for acts [of] violence in another state shows the lengths that some politicians will go for a headline. It is students and young people that will suffer most from the rise of the far right, so it is no surprise that they mobilise to express their dissatisfaction at growing inequality, environmental destruction and injustice, she said.

There's no place for violence in our democracy, just as there is no place for the racist, divisive policies of One Nation in our communities. When contacted by this masthead following the latest police update, a spokesperson for One Nation said the party had no response and nothing further to add to the statements made on Tuesday. Harkin said she stood by her comments outside the hospital.