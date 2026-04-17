Police Seek Witness to New Year's Day Sexual Assault at Melbourne Nightclub

Victoria Police are searching for a tall, Caucasian man with short, side-parted hair and no facial hair, who may have witnessed an alleged sexual assault at Billboard Saturdays nightclub in Melbourne East on New Year's Day. The man is believed to have assisted the female victim after she collapsed. A separate man has already been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including rape and sexual assault, in relation to the incident and another at Corrs Lane.

Victoria Police are actively seeking a potential witness who may hold crucial information regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne earlier this year. The incident is reported to have taken place at the Billboard Saturdays nightclub, located on Russell Street in the Melbourne East area, on New Year's Day. Authorities believe this individual may have been instrumental in assisting the female victim following her collapse within the nightclub.

To aid in their search, police have released images of the man, hoping to identify him and secure his testimony. The man depicted in the released photographs is described as a tall, Caucasian male, possessing short hair styled with a side part, and notably, he appears to have no facial hair. Investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the individual in the images or possesses any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, concerning either the witness's identity or the alleged sexual assault itself, to come forward. They can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The information provided can be given anonymously, ensuring the utmost discretion for those who come forward. It is important to note that this appeal for a witness comes in the context of an ongoing investigation where a different man has already been apprehended and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault. This arrest relates not only to the incident at the Billboard Saturdays nightclub but also to another alleged assault that occurred on the nearby Corrs Lane. The arrested man was subsequently extradited to Melbourne the night after his apprehension and faces a total of six charges. These charges include serious offenses such as two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault, indicating the gravity of the situation being investigated by law enforcement. The police's proactive approach in seeking this witness underscores their commitment to thoroughly investigating the alleged assaults and ensuring all avenues are explored to achieve justice for the victim. The released images are a key element in this pursuit, aiming to bridge the gap between the investigation and the potentially vital information this individual might possess. The public's cooperation is essential in assisting the Victoria Police in their efforts to locate this man and to further the investigation into these disturbing allegations. The dual focus on identifying a key witness and acknowledging a prior arrest highlights the complexity of the investigation and the meticulous work being undertaken by the police to piece together the events of that night. The hope is that this witness can provide a clearer picture of what transpired, potentially corroborating existing evidence or offering new insights that could lead to further arrests or a successful prosecution. The public's role in such investigations cannot be overstated, and the appeal for information serves as a direct call for community assistance in bringing closure to this matter. The detailed description and released images are intended to maximize the chances of recognition and prompt a swift response from anyone who can assist the authorities. This situation underscores the importance of vigilance and community involvement in ensuring public safety and supporting victims of crime





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