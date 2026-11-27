Police seized the top of a stolen 2003 Melbourne Cup and what they believe to be melted remains of the 1948 Caulfield Cup during a raid in Elsternwick. Two men have been charged in connection with a series of racing trophy thefts from Flemington and Caulfield.

Police have recovered the top section of a stolen 2003 Melbourne Cup and what they suspect are the melted remains of the 1948 Caulfield Cup during a raid in Elsternwick.

The discoveries were made as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of high-profile racing trophy thefts. Detectives from the Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant on Orrong Road in Elsternwick on Thursday, November 26. During the search, they located the top part of the 2003 Melbourne Cup, one of three trophies allegedly stolen from a display at Flemington Racecourse. Police also discovered approximately 2 kilograms of melted gold during the warrant, according to a police statement.

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Melted Gold Suspected as Stolen Caulfield Cup

They believe the melted gold may be the remains of the 1948 Caulfield Cup, which was reported stolen from Caulfield on November 4. The 1948 Caulfield Cup belonged to a private collector and had been lent to the Melbourne Racing Club. The collector had purchased the historic trophy for $55,000 at auction in March. Police allege the cup was sold on to a third party before being found in the Melbourne area.

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The thefts began to unfold when the three Melbourne Cups won by legendary mare Makybe Diva went missing from their showcase at Flemington Racecourse. The trophies were allegedly stolen during an early morning raid on November 16. Two days later, police revealed that a Caulfield Cup had been stolen from a secure display at Caulfield Racecourse. It was later revealed that a fourth Melbourne Cup, a replica, had been stolen in a separate theft on November 12.

High Value Makybe Diva Trophies Stolen

The three Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva are estimated to be worth around $1 million each. A 39-year-old Elsternwick man was arrested on November 16 in connection with the Caulfield theft. He was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and possessing a drug of dependence. The man was re-arrested on November 17 in relation to the Flemington theft.

He was charged with burglary, theft, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, two counts of obtaining a financial advantage, and two counts of obtaining property by deception. A 36-year-old Mount Waverley man was also arrested on November 19 in Cheltenham in relation to the alleged Melbourne Cup thefts.

Man Remanded in Custody Amid Ongoing Probe

He was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, committing an indictable offence while on bail, and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 23. The investigation into the thefts remains ongoing, and police have not ruled out further arrests or charges.

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The recovery of the melted gold and the partial trophy has rattled the racing industry, as the historic items are considered irreplaceable. Authorities continue to appeal for information from the public as they work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the thefts and the subsequent disposal of the stolen goods.