Police Sergeant Avoids Jail for Causing Death of Indigenous Teen Jai Wright in Landmark NSW Case

A New South Wales police sergeant has been sentenced to an intensive corrections order over the death of 16-year-old Indigenous teenager Jai Wright, marking the first time a NSW officer has been held criminally responsible for an Aboriginal death during a police operation.

In a landmark case in New South Wales, Australia, police sergeant Andrew Bryant has been sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order, avoiding jail time, after being found guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The charge stemmed from an incident in 2022 when Bryant parked his unmarked police car in the path of a stolen trail bike ridden by 16-year-old Jai Wright, a Bunghutti Indigenous teenager. Jai collided with the vehicle, sustaining critical head injuries, and died in hospital the following day. The sentencing hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court was marked by emotional outbursts, with a wail ringing out from the gallery as the sentence was delivered.

Judge Jane Culver stated, No sentence can ever measure the value of a human life, especially not a life tragically lost so young, a life not fully lived, a life that matters. This case marks the first time in NSW that a police officer has been held criminally responsible for an Aboriginal death during a police operation, according to the Aboriginal Legal Service.

Jai's mother, Kylie Aloua, had previously expressed that she did not want Bryant to be jailed, so that his family would not suffer the same loss she feels. The judge described her wish as eloquent in a way that is utterly humbling, as she relayed Aloua's victim impact statement. The statement was accompanied by sobs and the use of many tissues. Aloua wrote, Every ambulance siren, every police siren, every rushed footstep takes me straight back to that moment.

The loneliness is overwhelming. I'm not living, I'm surviving. Jai's brother also submitted a statement, saying, I know this will never end for us all because all we have is a big family without the glue that kept us together. The judge acknowledged that Bryant, who remains a serving police officer, should have known that placing his car in Jai's path without lights and sirens could cause a collision posing serious risk.

She also noted that Bryant should have realized that someone disobeying road rules and showing no signs of slowing would not stop at the end of a bike lane. The offender ought to have known that where he placed his vehicle was fraught with danger, she said.

However, the judge found that Bryant may have wrongly believed he was parking the car out of harm's way, reducing his moral culpability. Yet she noted that Bryant showed minimal remorse and was instead predominantly occupied with appealing his future sentence and supposed anti-police sentiment.

In addition to the intensive corrections order, Bryant was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and had his driving license suspended for three years. His solicitor, Paul McGirr, told reporters that the officer would appeal the sentence, claiming it does not pass the pub test. This case has drawn significant attention to the relationship between police and Indigenous communities in Australia, highlighting ongoing issues of justice and accountability.

The Aboriginal Legal Service has emphasized the importance of this conviction as a step toward addressing systemic inequalities. For support, Indigenous Australians can contact 13 92 76, and crisis support lines include Lifeline at 13 11 14, Mensline at 1300 789 978, and Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636





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