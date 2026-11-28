Police suspect organised criminals released an unknown substance at a Don Toliver concert in Manchester to commit robberies, with 89 people needing medical checks and one hospitalised.

Police believe an unknown substance released at a Don Toliver concert in Manchester was part of an attempt by organised criminals to commit robberies. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said on Friday that a small group targeted people in the crowd to carry out a series of robberies on the night.

Greater Manchester Police were called to the Co-op Live arena about 10pm on Sunday after reports that people had been affected by a substance initially believed to be tear gas. About 12,000 concertgoers were evacuated soon after the incident. Eighty-nine people required medical checks for eye and respiratory irritation, and one person was taken to hospital.

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Incident Triggers Major Incident Declaration

Some of the dozens assessed by doctors reported eye and respiratory symptoms, and medical officials urged anyone who became unwell after leaving to get in touch. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Those in the crowd described a horrible smell. The venue was evacuated and a major incident was declared.

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No arrests have been made. Harding said detectives are working through footage captured on mobile phones and CCTV and are looking to find more than 100 people at the concert to help with enquiries. The force is working with law enforcement agencies across Europe. Harding said similar incidents occurred at two Don Toliver gigs in Europe and that those cases are relevant to the Manchester investigation.

Substance And European Links Investigated

Police are in contact with authorities involved in those investigations. Greater Manchester Police did not provide evidence and did not identify the substance. Harding said the force was aware some people had been affected psychologically during the incident. He said many more people were impacted on the night and afterwards, physically and psychologically.

He said what happened on Sunday night and the imagery on televisions and online would bring back painful memories of 2017. He added that thankfully police are not dealing with an incident of such a devastating nature or motive, but that they understand the impact it is likely to have caused. Co-op Live opened in 2024 and is about 3.2 kilometres from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing in 2017.

Police Identify Suspects And Substance Source

Harding said police are working to identify the suspects and the substance believed to have been released in the crowd. He said all of this work is ongoing at pace. He said police thank all those who have assisted them so far. The investigation continues, with officers reviewing mobile phone and CCTV footage and seeking to contact more than 100 people who were at the gig.