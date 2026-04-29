Police Urge Alice Springs Community to Help Locate Missing Five-Year-Old Girl and Violent Suspect

Northern Territory police are searching for Sharon Granites, a five-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by Jefferson Lewis, a recently released violent criminal. Authorities suspect the Alice Springs community has information about Lewis' whereabouts and are appealing for assistance in locating the missing child.

Northern Territory police are intensifying their search for five-year-old Sharon Granites , who is believed to have been abducted by a violent criminal recently released from prison.

Authorities are urging the Alice Springs community to come forward with any information, as they believe locals have crucial knowledge about the suspect's whereabouts. Sharon was last seen at the Old Timers Aboriginal Town Camp just before 11:30 PM on Saturday, after being put to bed. Police suspect Jefferson Lewis, a 47-year-old man with a history of violent offenses, is responsible for her disappearance.

Lewis was released from prison less than a week ago after serving an 18-month sentence for aggravated assault and breach of bail. He was present at a gathering at the house where Sharon was staying on the night she went missing. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Martin Dole stated that members of the community 'absolutely know' where Lewis is and appealed to them to share any information, no matter how small.

Police have emphasized that even the slightest detail could be vital in solving the case. Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley confirmed that several items, including a doona cover, a shirt belonging to Lewis, and a child's underwear, were seized during the investigation. Authorities believe Lewis has not left Alice Springs and is receiving assistance from locals. The search operation, involving nearly 40 police officers and 70 volunteers, is one of the largest in the Northern Territory's history.

Teams are scouring dense bushland around the town for any clues that could lead them to Sharon. Police are treating the case with the utmost urgency, prioritizing Sharon's safe return. Commissioner Dole reassured the public that any information provided would be handled sensitively, encouraging those who may be hesitant due to fear to come forward. The community's cooperation is seen as essential in resolving this critical situation





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