Polio Virus Detected in Australia for the First Time

A vaccine-derived strain of poliovirus has been detected in Perth, Western Australia, marking the first instance of the virus being found in Australia. Health officials state the risk to the public is low due to high vaccination rates, but wastewater testing will be increased.

Australia n health authorities have confirmed the first-ever detection of a potentially dangerous strain of poliovirus within the country. The virus, a vaccine-derived Type 2 poliovirus, was identified during routine wastewater screenings conducted in Perth , Western Australia , in mid-April.

This particular strain has been observed in other regions globally, including parts of Africa, Europe, and Papua New Guinea, raising concerns about potential importation and circulation. Dr. Clare Huppatz, Western Australia’s chief health officer, explained that the source of the virus remains unknown, but it is highly probable that an individual who recently travelled internationally introduced it into the community.

The Subiaco Wastewater Treatment Plant, where the detection occurred, serves a wide area encompassing the central business district of Perth, including hotels frequently visited by international travellers, as well as numerous cafes, businesses, restaurants, and workplaces. While the single detection is considered significant, health officials emphasize that the risk to the public remains low, largely due to Western Australia’s high polio vaccination coverage rate of 92% among children.

National experts have corroborated this assessment, noting that similar detections in Europe have not led to outbreaks. Vaccine-derived poliovirus emerges in areas where the oral polio vaccine (OPV) is used. This vaccine contains a weakened, live virus, and in rare instances, this virus can mutate and regain the ability to cause paralysis. Australia, however, utilizes inactivated polio vaccines (IPV) administered via injection, which do not contain live virus and therefore cannot cause vaccine-derived polio.

The vast majority of individuals infected with poliovirus experience either mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. However, in a small percentage of cases – less than one in one hundred – the infection can progress to paralysis, severely impacting mobility and breathing, and potentially leading to death. Vaccination efforts have been instrumental in eradicating polio, and Australia has been officially polio-free since 2000.

The country experienced its last polio epidemics in 1956 and 1960, with no locally transmitted cases reported since 1972. In response to this detection, wastewater testing in Perth will be intensified to monitor for any further evidence of the virus and to ensure that no outbreak develops. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia to confirm that this remains an isolated case.

Dr. Kyle Hoth, President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) WA, reassured the public that there is currently no cause for alarm. However, he encouraged individuals who have not yet received their polio vaccine, or those working in high-risk professions such as healthcare and due for a booster, to prioritize vaccination. This detection serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing importance of maintaining high vaccination rates to protect the community from preventable diseases.

The health department is continuing to investigate and provide updates as more information becomes available. The focus remains on proactive surveillance and maintaining the strong vaccination coverage that has kept Australia polio-free for over two decades. The situation highlights the interconnectedness of global health and the need for continued vigilance against infectious diseases, even in countries where they have been eliminated. The detection also underscores the effectiveness of inactivated polio vaccines in preventing the circulation of vaccine-derived poliovirus.

Public health officials are confident that with continued monitoring and vaccination efforts, the risk of a polio outbreak in Australia will remain minimal. The ongoing surveillance program is a key component of Australia’s national preparedness plan for infectious diseases, allowing for rapid detection and response to potential threats. The health department is working closely with other states and territories to share information and coordinate efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The detection of this vaccine-derived poliovirus strain serves as a valuable learning opportunity to strengthen Australia’s public health infrastructure and enhance its ability to respond to emerging health challenges





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