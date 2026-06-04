Polish far-right politicians use the murder of Henry Nowak to push anti-immigration and anti-police narratives, despite family pleas to focus on knife crime prevention.

The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in London has been seized upon by far-right politicians across Europe, who are using the tragedy to push anti-immigration and anti-police narratives despite pleas from Nowak's family to focus on tackling knife crime.

Nowak was stabbed five times by Vickrum Digwa, a British citizen of Indian descent, and died handcuffed by police after they mistakenly treated him as a suspect. The incident, captured on police bodycam footage, has gone viral and sparked outrage, but far-right figures are exploiting it to fuel racial and political agendas. Marta Czech, a member of the Polish far-right Confederation of the Polish Crown, called for a defense of Poles abroad and urged unity against such attacks.

Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik, a Polish MEP in Viktor Orbán's grouping, described Digwa as an Indian and blamed mass immigration, claiming the case symbolized Britain's descent into the depths of the earth. She questioned whether white lives matter, accusing leftist propaganda and political correctness of brainwashing society. French far-right politician Éric Zemmour, known for his anti-immigration stance, said the immigrant perpetrator was shielded by the religion of anti-racism, which paralyses officials.

Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain's Vox party, wrote that the British people are burning with rage, accusing mainstream media and globalist elites of complicity. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, suggested the public react with pure, cold rage and claimed two-tier policing based on anti-racism guidance. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Farage, stating it was a time for serious work, not rage, and no justification for more violence.

Meanwhile, a former police officer, Christi Hill, was forced into hiding after being falsely accused online of involvement in Nowak's arrest. The attorney general's office received multiple requests to review Digwa's sentence under the unduly lenient scheme. The exploitation of Nowak's death by far-right politicians highlights the dangerous intersection of tragedy, racism, and political opportunism, as his family's wishes are ignored in favor of divisive rhetoric.

This case underscores how far-right groups across Europe coordinate to amplify incidents involving immigrants or ethnic minorities to advance their agendas, often distorting facts to stoke fear and resentment. The focus on race and immigration, rather than on the broader issue of knife crime that claimed Nowak's life, reflects a deliberate strategy to polarize society and undermine trust in institutions.

As the family grieves, the political manipulation of their loss serves as a stark reminder of the need for responsible discourse and the dangers of exploiting tragedy for ideological gain





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