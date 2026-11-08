Polish Heroes Injured Detaining Krakow Gunman Jakub Kulik

Two young Polish police officers, Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański, were critically and severely injured while stopping gunman Jakub Kulik in Krakow. Their actions prevented further casualties in the attack that killed six people.

Two Polish police officers, Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański, sustained critical and severe injuries respectively after confronting and detaining the gunman responsible for the tragic shooting in Krakow on Saturday. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jakub Kulik, killed six people and injured 17 others in an incident authorities believe was inspired by far-right ideologies. The rapid intervention by the two officers under 30 years of age is credited with preventing further loss of life during the chaotic event at Krakow's main square.

Rapid Police Response Details

Emergency services responded with unprecedented speed to the escalating crisis, arriving at the scene just 23 seconds after the first emergency call was received from the historic center of the city. Footage released on Sunday captured the intense exchange of fire between the two officers and the suspect, who had been shooting at random from his car. One officer successfully apprehended the gunman on the ground before firing his weapon several more times, after which the officer collapsed, appearing to be wounded during the struggle.

Also read Five Killed, Multiple Injured in Krakow Market Square Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Official Statements on Heroism

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk publicly acknowledged the bravery of the officers in a post on X, stating that they likely saved many lives by disregarding the extreme risk to their own safety. Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek also emphasized that the swift and heroic actions of Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański were instrumental in preventing further human casualties during the rampage. These official comments highlight the critical nature of their immediate response in a high-stakes situation.

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Medical Status and Backgrounds

Jakub Kulik, a former paratrooper and volunteer firefighter from Bielsko-Biala, was hit by three bullets and underwent emergency surgery on Saturday. He was later brought out of a medically induced coma on Sunday, following a national appeal for blood donors to support his recovery. Artur Morański, who was shot in the chest area and also underwent surgery, was similarly moved out of his induced coma on the same day, marking a turning point for both men.

Community Support and Next Steps

Local communities have rallied around the injured heroes, with volunteer firefighters from the Leszczyny district of Bielsko-Biala expressing immense pride in Jakub Kulik. A mass was held for Artur Morański at the local church in Powroźnik, a village approximately 90 miles south-east of Krakow near the Slovak border. Both officers remain in the care of medical professionals as the nation mourns the victims of the attack and honors the sacrifice of those who acted to protect the public.