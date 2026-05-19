Political Backlash Over the Government's Fifth Budget

The government's fifth budget has faced widespread criticism, particularly from small businesses and opposition leaders, who are concerned about the potential impact on risk-taking, entrepreneurial spirit, and the support for small businesses. The budget aims to bring fairness to the tax system by taxing real gains and negative gearing, while also providing tax cuts to working Australians.

A week after the government’s fifth budget, which was perceived as a generational reset, there is now a full-blown political gutter fight. The budget has been heavily criticized for its impact on small businesses , particularly those with revenue below $2 million, amidst concerns about the potential suppression of risk-taking and entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite claiming that the changes will be moderate for most Australians, the government is still working on convincing voters that the budget will deliver what it promises. The Finance Minister has clarified that the new regime covers all assets but exempted businesses with revenue below $2 million. The primary backlash is from small businesses, who are worried about the increased tax burden on gains





abc730 / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Government Budget Small Businesses Entrepreneurship Risk-Taking Tax Reform Fairness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Election-year backlash against PM and LaborWith Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Labor facing backlash over broken promises in the federal budget, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and the Liberal Party could exploit the opportunity to weaken the government's majority at the next election.

Read more »

Alec Baldwin taunts Elon Musk amid ‘racist’ casting backlashThe Tesla billionaire has taken issue with Lupita Nyong’o starring as a heroine of Greek mythology.

Read more »

Mexico City Faces Public Backlash Over Purple Axolotl Beautification CampaignMexico City residents and urban experts are criticizing the local government's initiative to paint infrastructure purple and install axolotl murals ahead of the World Cup, citing a waste of public funds and safety concerns.

Read more »

AI-generated blackmail backlash: Politicians alarmed as meme campaign grows against capital gains tax changes.Entrepreneurs and the tech sector have raised alarm over the proposed increase to capital gains tax, warning that it could drive innovative companies and tech firms overseas. Politicians representing some of Australia’s startup hotspots have warned that the tax changes could see certain innovative companies and tech firms move overseas to chase higher rewards.

Read more »