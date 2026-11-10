Political Views and Sports Fandom: Messi, Ronaldo and the UFC

Sports fandom tracks political views, with more liberal survey respondents favoring Messi and US data showing partisan divides in sports popularity.

Sport has long been regarded as a great unifier, but new research suggests that political identity may be shaping which athletes and games people choose to follow. The debate gained fresh attention when Donald Trump floated Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as a possible White House press secretary in a post on Truth Social over the weekend.

In that post, Donald Trump described Dana White as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' and said six UFC fighters should join him to defend the country against the 'Lunatic Left'. The idea drew a polarised reaction, and it highlighted the growing ties between the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the White House.

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The episode raised a wider question that researchers are starting to explore. Might political views increasingly affect the sports people watch and play? The answer matters because sport has always carried political meaning, from Joe Louis's second fight against Max Schmeling in 1938 to apartheid South Africa and the recent invasion of Ukraine.

Political Leanings and the Messi Versus Ronaldo Divide

A survey of more than 10,000 people from 26 countries found that political outlook can influence whether someone prefers Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Age, gender, education, social class and interest in politics did not significantly predict that preference.

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According to the researchers, respondents who were more liberal than the national mean were significantly more likely to prefer Lionel Messi. The researchers also asked whether a 'strong leader who does not have to bother with parliament and elections' was a good or bad way to govern a country. Respondents who approved of that form of leadership were more likely to prefer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The survey also found that people who consumed higher levels of short-form video news were significantly more likely to prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. The research was conducted months before Cristiano Ronaldo visited the White House last year, so that visit was not a factor in the results.

Country Preferences and US Sports Choices

Country-level results showed clear regional patterns in football loyalties. Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico and Egypt were the most pro-Ronaldo countries, followed by Portugal, Singapore and China.

Lionel Messi had the greatest support in South Korea and Argentina, followed by Finland, Spain and the United Kingdom. These differences show that national context can shape which star a fan admires.

In the United States, the sociologist Joshua Woods combined Google Trends data with the percentage of votes for Donald Trump in the 2020 election across the country. He examined the popularity of 53 sports and their link to political ideology.

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Woods found that traditional sports such as American football, baseball and basketball, along with rodeo and cheerleading, were more popular in areas that supported Donald Trump. By contrast, figure skating, surfing and ultimate Frisbee, along with soccer and tennis, were significantly more popular in liberal areas.

Why Soccer Interest Points to Partisan Sports Divides

Joshua Woods found that interest in soccer was linked to lower support for Donald Trump, which was the most surprising result of his study. His paper, titled Red sport, blue sport: political ideology and the popularity of sports in the US, offers one explanation for the wider pattern.

One theory noted by Joshua Woods is that conservatives are more likely to prioritise tradition and conformity than liberals. They may also be less willing to try new, alternative or low-status sports. Soccer, which is increasingly seen as an established sport, stood out because of its strong popularity in liberal areas.

Joshua Woods told the author that the most interesting finding was 'the strong negative correlation between Trump vote shares and interest in soccer'. He added that 'areas with greater interest in soccer were substantially less likely to vote for Trump'.

Europe remains a major gap in this research. It is hard to know how different the picture is there, because hardly any studies have examined the link between political views and sports preferences on that continent.