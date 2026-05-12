Politically Calculating Risky Steps in Australia's Housing Market

Prime Minister Albanese and Treasurer Chalmers have made a controversial decision to remove negative gearing and capital gains tax, but why now, and what are the expected changes to the housing market?

The political gamble of ripping up investment property tax settings barely 12 months after explicitly promising not to do so is high risk. With public trust in institutions sinking to historic lows, there s less chance of forgiveness for a government that goes back on its word.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are making a calculated guess, no doubt backed up by reams of internal Labor research. They know the job of convincing the electorate to accept sweeping changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax is already half done. No one born after the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles needs an economics degree to understand the current housing system is not working for them, they ve experienced it firsthand.

Never mind the crushing disappointment of turning up to an auction only to realise the winning bidder was motivated by a raft of generous tax settings. Housing prices have now climbed so high that plenty of millennials and elder Gen Zs wouldn t even consider registering for a paddle. Most parents are also acutely aware and increasingly anxious about how hard it is for their children to get a foothold on the property ladder.

So, Labor can bank on those voters as supporters of any policy changes that help level the playing field for first homebuyers. But ask any Australian who is happy with Tuesday night s tax U-turn and it s likely they would have backed such a proposal a year ago at the ballot box.

If this base from which the government could build consensus for reform already existed, the question is why they didn t use it to secure an election mandate. In the coming days the one thing Albanese, Chalmers and any other minister fronting a camera is guaranteed to be asked will be why now? What changed to make a proposal that was so untenable such a short time ago, into the centrepiece of a federal budget.

Chalmers attributes the backtrack to a recent realisation of the housing crisis being too severe to limit the government s response to boosting the supply of homes when other levers existed at its disposal. And if that dubiously timed epiphany doesn t convince, he urges Australians to focus on the substance of the policy announcement over the politics.

Not a suggestion the Coalition will be taking up, having already vowed to oppose the changes citing the standalone impact of a forecast reduction in 35,000 new dwellings built over the decade. Labor is offsetting that with a 2 billion investment in local infrastructure to support the construction of 65,000 additional new homes over the same period. Beyond that, the government is relying on its powers of persuasion to eventually dissipate voter anger.

The strategy has all the hallmarks of Labor s approach to rewriting the stage three tax cuts in its first term after promising not to at the 2022 election. In fact, it was that experience that drove journalists to question Albanese s assurances last year that negative gearing and CGT reforms weren t on Labor s agenda.

Being constantly asked to restate his position visibly irritated the PM last year, but in the end Australians gave him the benefit of the doubt. Labor has so comprehensively dismantled the pact made between voter and politician at the ballot box, there is little chance ministers will be taken at their word next time





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Political Gamble Investment Property Tax Housing Market Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Reforms Electorate Government Australia Housing Crisis Property Ladder Working Class Electoral Promise Labor Coalition Private Property Trust Funds

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