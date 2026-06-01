Politics of Home: A New Era for Housing in England

The government has announced a new policy to address the housing crisis in England, prioritizing the building of social housing and reforming the right to buy policy. The policy aims to increase the supply of homes, particularly in areas where demand is highest, and to protect existing social homes. The government also plans to give landlords new powers to evict domestic abuse perpetrators, allowing victims to keep their home. This is a significant shift in policy, marking a departure from the previous government's approach to housing. The government's new policy is a response to the growing housing crisis, which has left many families without a stable place to call their own. The policy is designed to address the root causes of the crisis, including underfunding, systemic failure, and a lack of building, particularly in social housing. The government's goal is to create a more secure and stable housing market, where everyone has a place to call their own, regardless of their background or circumstance.

A place where everyone has somewhere of their own, to thrive and feel safe - this will be my politics of home. Underfunding, systemic failure and awful Tory policies bequeathed us a public and private sector housing crisis .

As a priority, we will now fix that. Growing up, I remember how important our home was to my family. I know I get raised eyebrows now when I mention that pebble-dashed semi, but that doesn't negate the point. Our house was not just a roof over our heads - it was our home.

A place of security and a focal point for our family. A place to build out from and hope for a better future. So it is simply shocking that under the long years of Tory rule, so many people across our country were left without a stable place to call their own. Children were left languishing in temporary accommodation, too often without proper places to play, eat and sleep.

Families were left in limbo on waiting lists for years. Young care leavers were denied a permanent place to live. And, incredibly, domestic abuse survivors found themselves forced out of their homes because landlords lacked the powers to make their abuser the one who must leave.

None of this is right or fair: and it's been brought about by underfunding, systemic failure and a lack of building, particularly when it comes to social housing, where too much of the stock was sold off at huge discounts without ever being replaced. That's why when this government came into power, we pledged to fix the housing crisis. The statistics speak for themselves.

For the year 2024-25, council housebuilding in England hit its highest level in almost 40 years, with more than 100,000 homes built. That's more homes for families, more people off council waiting lists, and more homes for those in urgent need. But that's not all. In the same period, we've seen a significant increase in the number of social homes being built.

We are now seeing the benefits of our policies, with families and individuals having a stable place to call their own. Now, in an ideal world I want working people to own their own home. Home ownership provides the ultimate security. That is why we are radically reforming planning rules to reverse the dire housing crisis in this country.

We have targeted our efforts on increasing the supply of homes, particularly in areas where demand is highest. But social housing is vital too. We need to build more and we will. Yet for a long time we've also been losing social homes faster than they have been replaced, pushing families into unsuitable temporary accommodation or on to waiting lists for a home that may never be built.

We know that over more than four decades, right to buy has massively depleted council housing stock - and continues to do so now, at a time when 1.3m households are on waiting lists in England and more than 175,000 children are living in temporary accommodation. This decline must be stopped, because social housing is not just about bricks and mortar: it is about families, young people, and the vulnerable getting the security, stability and dignity they deserve.

So today, after our good start, we're going further to fix this crisis: we're going to get councils building again. Through new rules specifically designed to support councils, including flexibility on grant rates to deliver a programme of mass council housebuilding. And the appetite so far has been overwhelming, with councils across the country answering our call for ambition. Last month also protects existing social homes by reforming right to buy.

Through our social housing renewal bill, we will increase the eligibility requirement for right to buy to 10 years, and amend discounts that previous governments increased that reached up to £136,400 for homes in London and £102,400 elsewhere. We will also exempt newly built social housing for 35 years. This will help stop the slow sell-off of social homes while supporting home ownership for long-term tenants.

And, finally, we will end the appalling situation, whereby those fleeing domestic abuse find they are the ones who have to leave their home. Landlords will get new powers to evict the domestic abuse perpetrators. And victims will get to keep their home. For decades, the Tories have waged an ideological war on the idea of social housing, leaving many families stranded without support or security.

This government is ending that and beginning a radical programme of rebuilding. This is values in action. We want everyone, no matter their background or circumstance, to have a secure place of their own. Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article?

If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our newspaper, please send it to us by the end of the week. We look forward to hearing from you and to continuing the conversation about how we can build a better future for all of us





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Housing Crisis Social Housing Right To Buy Domestic Abuse Home Ownership Planning Rules Council Housebuilding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England beat India by 26 runs: second women’s T20 internationalFreya Kemp shines with bat and ball as England draw level in the pre World Cup series against India

Read more »

Coorparoo Iconic Home Sells for $5.0 Million, Highlighting Strength of Premium Family Properties Amid Market UncertaintyA former Lions captain's Coorparoo residence fetched $5.023 million at auction, offering insight into the resilience of upscale suburban homes as broader property markets react to fiscal policy changes.

Read more »

Young couple pays $1.83m for architecturally designed Collingwood homeFour younger professional parties competed for the Japanese-inspired townhouse with six metre-high ceilings and a popular location.

Read more »

‘A bit nuts’: Families vie for $3.3m Balmain home, defying weak marketThe auction date was brought forward from a five-week campaign to just 16 days due to unexpected interest in the freestanding home.

Read more »