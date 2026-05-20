Politics - Starmer to face grilling at PMQs, Streeting prepares resignation speech, supermarket price curbs, G7 against Ukraine sanctions, Labour leadership probe.

You have a summary of the news text related to Starmer's scrutiny, Streeting's resignation speech, price curbs, G7's criticism of Ukraine sanctions, and UK's criticism of Labour's oil and gas industry. The news includes teaser content related to Keir Starmer's critique of Labour, Rachel Reeves, and the British oil and gas industry.

Starmer to face Commons grilling at PMQs as Streeting plans resignation speech. Front-runner Starmer readies scrutiny over ‘Soviet-style’ price curbs and leadership stand-off, expect a grilling over Labour leadership.

UK supermarkets probed over potential price freezes alongside relaxed sanctions on Russian oil to offset inflation. Tories attack Labour's silence on Ukraine sanctions, G7's 'unwavering commitment' to pressure Russia. Starmer critic claims Reeves would increase energy prices, causing chaos. Labour leader Starmer's purge of British oil and gas industry receives backlash





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Politics Keir Starmer Price Curbs Resignation Ukrainian Sanctions Labour Leadership British Oil And Gas Industry

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Wannabe prime ministers are nakedly ambitious to run the UK, but why? That is the burning questionAs Starmer, Burnham, Streeting, Rayner, Polanski and Farage line up, I say ambition for power is no bad thing. It’s what they would do with it that counts, says author Stefan Stern

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Russian jamming blamed for Nato jet's downing of Ukrainian drone near Estonia, as both sides blame each otherAfter a Ukrainian drone was allegedly downed by a pair of fighter jets in Estonia, officials from the Baltic states claim it is part of a series of incidents related to Russian electronic jamming. The spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, Heorhii Tykhyi, blames Moscow for the incident and states Kyiv's innocence. Meanwhile, Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service warns of 'just retribution' and accuses Ukraine of planning drone attacks against Russia in the Baltic countries.

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